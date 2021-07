This slideshow requires JavaScript. “Sugar and spice and everything nice” is the perfect way to describe Grace. She is a smaller 2-year old tabby/domestic short-hair with a beautiful gray buff fur and gorgeous hazel eyes. This little lady is very friendly and sweet. She loves to snuggle and get endless head rubs and back scratches. Grace free-roams in the cat room and does not mind the other cats. When one gets in her way and has a hissy fit, she just walks away. Grace enjoys watching what’s going on around her and getting love and attention whenever she can.