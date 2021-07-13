Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Upcoming Mexican Film ‘La Civil’ Received 8-Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes Film Festival

By Justin Lessner
Posted by 
@wearemitu
@wearemitu
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new film out of Mexico, La Civil, directed Teodora Mihai, made its big debut this week at the Cannes Film Festival and was received so well by critics and audience members that it received an eight-minute-long standing ovation. La Civil is based on a true story and follows the...

wearemitu.com

Comments / 0

@wearemitu

@wearemitu

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dedicated to bringing you the latest news affecting the Latinx community.

 http://wearemitu.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arcelia Ramírez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Mexican Film#La Civil#El Universal#Romanian#German#Una Cierta Mirada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
IBTimes

Gem Thieves Rob Hollywood Star At Cannes Film Festival

Hollywood star Jodie Turner-Smith has fallen victim to the curse of Cannes -- the jewellery thieves who regularly haunt the world's biggest film festival. The British-born actress wore eye-catching Gucci gold and diamond jewellery to the red carpet premiere of her latest film "After Yang" on Thursday. The next morning...
MoviesPosted by
Fox News

Val Kilmer’s personal home movies to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Val Kilmer’s personal home movies have been transformed into a documentary that will premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Throughout his career, the actor has amassed hundreds of hours of film and videotape that were stored in boxes stacked up in a garage, The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Monday. It features footage the 61-year-old made as a child with his brothers Mark and Wesley while growing up in the Los Angeles suburb of Chatsworth.
MoviesPosted by
ABC News

PHOTOS: Some standout moments from the Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival returned this month, rolling out the red carpet and restoring glamour to the French Riviera with a collection of provocative films and a parade of stars. Reminders of the pandemic were never far from view, with festival workers and photographers matching black facemasks with their formal wear. Bong Joon Ho, the director whose film “Parasite” won over the 2019 edition, kept his mask close, playfully holding it up for photographers. But not all the stars stayed social distanced, with Adrien Brody and Tilda Swinton sharing a selfie, the festival jury led by Spike Lee holding hands with his fellow jurors and “Titane” star Agatha Rousselle joyously kissing the cheek of her director, Julia Ducournau, at that film's premiere. Stars like Sharon Stone, Bill Murray, Oliver Stone, Bella Hadid brought their own styles to premieres, with the breezy seaside air occasionally lending a dramatic whoosh to the flowing gowns and hair. A celebratory spirit permeated the...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

‘Insane’ and ‘horrifying’ Celine Dion biopic receives five-minute standing ovation at Cannes

A bizarre Celine Dion biopic in which a 57-year-old actor plays the singer at the age of five has received a five-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.Aline, which stars and is directed by the French actor Valérie Lemercier, was unable to secure the rights to Dion’s name, yet is significantly inspired by the French-Canadian singer’s life. As a result, she is named in the film as “Aline Dieu”.Premiering out of competition at this week’s Cannes Film Festival, the glitzy unauthorised musical left critics and audience members baffled yet intrigued.“Aline was kooky as hell,” tweeted Vulture’s Rachel Handler,...
Moviesseattlepi.com

Cannes Festival Fetes Mexico City With a Dozen Films From Its Selection

With the pandemic still impeding world travel, the Cannes Film Festival chose five key cities for its satellite events, with Mexico City, Beijing, Melbourne, Seoul and Tokyo screening a selection of titles world premiering at the French event. From July 8 to 16, Mexico City’s Diana arthouse cinema, of giant...
Movieshypebeast.com

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' Receives Nine-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes

Wes Anderson‘s American comedy-drama film The French Dispatch premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday evening and received one of the longest rounds of applause at the event’s 74th edition. According to Variety, Anderson earned a standing ovation that continued for nine consecutive minutes alongside his cast in attendance,...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“La Civil”, what is it about: the real life story behind the film

According to the official synopsis: “The Civil“Is the story of Heaven, “A mother whose teenage daughter is kidnapped in northern Mexico. When the authorities do not offer to support the search, Cielo takes matters into her own hands and transforms herself from a housewife into a vengeful militant “. “La...
Beauty & FashionEW.com

See all the stars at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cannes is back — and so is the fashion at the storied film festival, which runs July 6-17. Legendary director Spike Lee serves as head of the Cannes jury, while Jodie Foster will be awarded the honorary Palme d'Or. Check out all the stars, including Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet, who are in France for the festivities.
MoviesWFTV

Photos: Cannes Film Festival 2021 red carpet, Day 8

Photos: Cannes Film Festival 2021 red carpet, Day 8 Agathe Rousselle, Julia Ducournau and Vincent Lindon attend the "Titane" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13, 2021, in Cannes, France. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Public HealthThe Independent

Covid has made the Cannes Film Festival even more significant

The French Riviera has been bustling with A-list stars at the Cannes Film Festival these last two weeks. It’s a sight we’ve not seen since Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite won the Palme d’Or two years ago – last year’s festival was cancelled due to the pandemic. But against the odds, the festival went ahead this year – two months later than usual – with the 2021 Palme d’Or winner being announced later on Saturday.
MoviesNewsweek

Cannes Film Festival Bomb Scare Prompts Evacuations

The Cannes Film Festival faced disruption on Thursday afternoon, as a section of the Palais des Festivals was evacuated amid a bomb scare. In a series of photographs uploaded to Twitter, police and fire trucks were seen descending on part of the usually bustling area in the French Riviera resort town.
ComicsComicBook

Mamoru Hosoda's Belle Gets Huge Standing Ovation After Cannes Film Festival Premiere

Mamoru Hosoda receiving a huge standing ovation following the premiere of the director's newest film, Belle, at the Cannes Film Festival! Mamoru Hosoda is one of the most prominent directors and creators among anime fans for his previous films such as Mirai, Summer Wars, Wolf Children, and more, and now the creator has branched out with a brand new effort as part of the celebration for Studio Chizu's tenth anniversary. This newest film is not only premiering in Japan this week, but had a special debut as part of the Cannes Film Festival. And it went smashingly.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Cannes Film Festival 2021: The List Of Winners

The 74th Cannes Film Festival came to a close this evening of July 17, 2021. Taking place two months later than usual, this year’s film festival has been much anticipated after last year’s cancellation. After watching the 24 feature films in Competition, the jury, presided by Spike Lee, who nearly revealed the winner of the Palme d’or too soon, presented the awards at the Closing Ceremony.
MoviesHuffingtonPost

Regina King Reveals Her Plan To Push Diversity At Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, France ― Regina King declared Friday she will keep fighting for diversity in Hollywood, even when the audience is an obstacle. “We do have a ways to go but part of it is going to be, even though the audience doesn’t want to hear it, the conversations have to continue,” the director and Oscar-winning actor said during Kering’s Women In Motion talk at the Cannes Film Festival. “We have to keep shining a light on the fact that things aren’t reflective of what the rest of the world looks like, especially in America. That’s our export to the world ― movies. We have to continue to want to see stories told by and from different perspectives. ”

Comments / 0

Community Policy