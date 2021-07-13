Cancel
FRANK TALK: An iconic waste of time

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you ever sit at your computer, and look at that little icon on your monitor revolving or undulating or doing the Peppermint Twist, indicating that a task is in the works?. But it never seems to complete, and you wait and wait and wait for it to stop revolving, undulating or doing the Peppermint Twist.

Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: Shared time not wasted

It started with a scratchy throat and slight headache on Friday. By Saturday morning, I was a walking advertisement for Nyquil –-- sniffling, sneezing, coughing and aching with a stuffy head and slight fever. And I was highly irritated. The weather was going to be beautiful for the weekend. I had a list of tasks I hoped to accomplish; a social event Saturday night; church Sunday morning; and now I was just going to be wasting time lying around snorting into a snowstorm of tissues. That was not what I'd planned.
A Serving of Spicy Memes for Time-Wasting Shenanigans

Yeah, sex is cool, but have you ever scrolled through a dump of mildly funny memes while stuffing your face with all the tasty crap you resisted eating all week? Indulging in mindless entertainment, saturated fats and other supposedly shameful vices is everything 'they' tell you not to do—everything you fight against 90% of your waking life. But hear me out. What if you stopped giving a shit for a minute. I know it sounds crazy but think about it—you're much more likely to resist temptation most of the time if you allow yourself to give in some of the time. I guess it's what they call 'cheat days.' So consider putting down the Faulker you don't even want to read and picking up the delicious memes.
‘Kandisha’ review: Gory horror doesn’t waste time

Kandisha is a French horror movie that has its solutions come quicker than similar fare in America. The film is about three friends who summon Aisha Kandisha. When the males closest to them start dying, the three realize they must stop the vengeful spirit. Things move at a breakneck pace after Kandisha makes her first appearance. Kandisha does not let up the bloodshed and a death seems to occur in every other segment. This tempo has various effects.
She was hanging on a fishing line. Mr.Garbutt didn't waste no time!

I was riding on a submarine Got a message from my mermaid queen. ** -- lchoro 07/14/2021 11:57AM. She was hanging on a fishing line. Mr.Garbutt didn't waste no time! ** -- lchoro 07/14/2021 11:57AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you...
Winter Sunglasses: Fashionable or Just a Complete Waste of Time?

Sometime ago, and it’s not entirely clear when, the humble pair of sunglasses started to be considered more fashionable than functional. The wearing of them has become a style statement above everything else, but the truth is there are many actual demonstrable benefits to putting them on, beyond just looking good. Wearing them in winter has similarly become something of a statement, but again it goes beyond merely a style statement, for the most part anyway. For some time now the benefits of wearing sunglasses have been apparent, and well-known, but outside of the summer months many Americans push them to one side. Dumped unceremoniously when they should still be one of the few items you should never leave your house without.
Influencer Reportedly Dies After Slipping While Taking Selfie at Hong Kong Waterfall

A Hong Kong Instagram influencer died after slipping while taking a selfie at a waterfall. Sofia Cheung and three friends visited Ha Pak Lai park on Saturday and took photos at a waterfall’s edge, specifically at Pineapple Mountain, the New York Post reports. That’s when the 32-year-old stumbled over the edge and into a 16-foot pool. Her friends quickly contacted emergency services, but Cheung was pronounced dead at the hospital.
‘Literally using their dying friend for clout’: TikToker flamed for filming apparent loved one in hospital with warning to ‘limit your drinking’

A viral TikTok video getting roasted on Reddit shows a young woman appearing to send a message of caution. But many are accusing the TikToker of using her apparent ill or dying loved one for clout. The eight-second video was posted to Reddit’s r/iamatotalpeiceofshit by u/AlreadyReddit999 but had no identifying...
‘American Pickers’ Fans Sound Off on Mike Wolfe’s Message to Frank Fritz About Reports of Them Not Talking for Years

Fans of the History Channel show aren’t happy that the duo of Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe from American Pickers won’t be returning together. That’s because Fritz said hasn’t spoken with Wolfe in almost two years. The antique-hunting show was a big hit for History Channel from 2010 until 2020 but went on hiatus during the pandemic. The show has resumed production but without Fritz, Entertainment Weekly said. It’s unclear why, but Fritz said the two have spoken in years.
ASK ALMA: The One that Got Away

I’ve been married for over 10 years and I’m very happy with my husband and two kids. My husband is very kind to me. My kids are very well behaved and we have a good life. Before I got married I was in love with a man who said he would never get married and he didn’t want any kids. I always hoped that he didn’t mean that and would marry me but he never did. After more than a year and a half, we broke it off and I met my husband and got married. After I got married I would see him from time to time and he stayed in touch with my brother. When he and my brother would go out, he would always ask about me to see how I was doing. Recently my brother told me that he said he should have married me. I know you’re gonna think I’m crazy but I can’t stop thinking about him. I think we need to have a conversation because I have so much I want to say to him. I am trying to figure out my best option. I could email him or reach out on Facebook. I was thinking I could ask him to meet me. How should I contact him in a way that’s the most respectful?
John Amos Married His First Wife Noel J Mickelson Amid Interracial Marriage Ban and Fathered 2 Children — Inside Their Touching Story

John Amos and Noel J Mickelson got married at the time interracial marriages were banned. They went on to welcome two lovely kids — get acquainted with their romantic story. John Amos's acting prowess is widely recognized across the country, and for a good reason; he has an extensive list of credits under his belt, including for his performances on franchises such as "Good Times," "Roots," and "Coming to America."
Girl Is Ashamed of Her Father, Doesn’t Want Him to Come to School - Story of the Day

A girl was ashamed of her dad’s job and refused to bring him to her school’s Father’s Day event, but she regretted it later when her teacher told her the truth. For as long as Alice could remember, she lived alone with her dad, Frank. She had vague memories of her mother, and her father refused to talk much about her. He only ever said that she loved them but had to leave unexpectedly for unknown reasons.

