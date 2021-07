EASTON, Mass. (July 19, 2021) – The Stonehill College men's soccer team will be hosting an ID Clinc on Sunday, August 15th and Saturday, August 21st. The clinics will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 1 p.m. These clinica are targeted toward aspiring college soccer players interested in Stonehill College. It the best way to meet to our coaching staff and guarantee you we watch you play. College Visit Letters will be available for anyone that needs proof of visit for their high school guidance office.