Want to hold off on receiving the monthly Child Tax Credit advance payments? You need to act quickly or your check will soon be on the way for August. There may not be another direct stimulus payment on the horizon, but as of last week, more federal money has been landing in bank accounts and mailboxes across the nation. In mid-July, the IRS began sending out the first round of advanced Child Tax Credit payments, which are worth up to $300 per child to families who qualify.