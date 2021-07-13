Cancel
Erie County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Niagara, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 13:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Niagara; Northern Erie; Southern Erie A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN ERIE AND SOUTH CENTRAL NIAGARA COUNTIES At 127 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Small Boat Harbor, or over Lackawanna, moving northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, North Tonawanda, Clarence, Lockport, Lackawanna, Kenmore, Depew, Tonawanda, Amherst, Lancaster, Hamburg, Williamsville, Pendleton, Akron, Erie Basin Marina, Small Boat Harbor, Blasdell and Woodlawn Beach State Park. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 57 and 49. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov

