Philadelphia, PA

Archdiocese of Philadelphia to Hold Virtual Career Fair for 9th-12th Grade Educators

 12 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Office of Catholic Education (OCE) will host a virtual career fair for educators interested in teaching in Archdiocesan secondary schools throughout the five-county region for the 2021-2022 academic year. Subject areas include Special Education; Theology; World Language; Fine Arts; Business; Health/Physical Education; Mathematics;...

West Chester, PA
