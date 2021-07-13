Archdiocese of Philadelphia to Hold Virtual Career Fair for 9th-12th Grade Educators

COATESVILLE, PA — On Saturday, July 18, Habitat for Humanity of Chester County hosted members of the community for a dedication celebration that has been a long time coming. Even through a pandemic, these three single moms helped build the homes that meant a brighter future for their kids. Jen Pursell, Veronica Ortiz, and Sheryl Carter are all official Habitat homeowners. Ortiz and Carter settled on their homes back in December after patiently seeing what the COVID-19 crisis meant for construction deadlines. Pursell settled on her home just this month and with restrictions starting to dissipate, the organization was finally able to celebrate the committed, hard work of these women wanting better for their families.