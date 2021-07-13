9 Berry Pies Vie For Prize

Any way you slice it, the competition was fierce Monday at Westville’s annual “Hi-Fi” pie-baking contest outside Mitchell Library.

The youngest competitor, 12-year-old Vivian Balazs faced up against a returning champion’s mixed-berry pie, her brother’s ombre berry delight, and six other delectable creations.

In the end, Balazs’ “Blackberry Pie with a Lattice top” took the winning prize — a $50 gift card to the Devil’s Diet dessert bar.

Monday evening’s berry pie-baking competition was a part of the eighth annual Hi-Fi Pie Fest, which began in 2012 with the goal of uniting the Westville community through sweet treats and music.

Typically, people would gather on the Great Lawn outside Mitchell Branch Library to listen to live music and share slices of pie. Although a planned performance by Rebecca Hart and the Wrong Band was canceled on Monday due to a thunderstorm warning, the pie portion went on as planned.

More than 30 people came to the library’s parking lot to get a slice of the action. Within an hour, all the pies were sold out.

“In a normal year, you would have twice as long of a line,” said “Pie Boss” and competition organizer Naomi Senzer. “It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t have music, but there’s always pie!”

Senzer, who is also Balazs’ aunt, said that the pie fest had to be canceled last year due to the pandemic. She wasn’t sure whether hosting the competition this year would be a good idea but ultimately decided to un-bottle the “pent-up pie energy” in the community.

Nine different types of pie were served on Monday. The berry pie category will be followed by four other pie categories in the following weeks, ending with apple, pear, and quince pies on Aug. 9. Anyone is welcome to participate by signing up on the festival’s website.

“Usually there’s folk music and we get to sit on the grass and see all the people of Westville,” said Johanna Epperson, who has been coming to the Hi-Fi Pie Fest for more than six years. She bought a slice of 13-year-old Sam Ridky’s “Strawberry Rhubarb pi” — featuring fresh rhubarb from his garden and the mathematical symbol carved into its golden-brown crust — on Monday. She vowed to return next week.

“I can’t bake, but I love eating!” said volunteer Noé Jimenez, who handed out cups of Gelato Giuliana’s vanilla treats with every $5 pie purchase.

Jimenez was one of a dozen volunteers. Many of the others were middle or high school students. Vivian, her 14-year-old brother Laszlo Balazs, and cousin Ridky helped put slices of each pie into boxes before the event.

“I’m competing partially because I like to spend time with my cousins,” said Laszlo, who made his “Hombre Ombré Berry Delight” for the competition.

Laszlo’s pie, decorated with stripes of raspberry, blueberry, and strawberry compote, was inspired by a New York Times recipe. He said it took six to seven hours to make, including cooling and baking.

Meanwhile, the design of Ridky’s pie was inspired by his aunt, a math teacher. Ridky’s pie was in second place in the “people’s choice” category, which customers voted for after trying a slice of pie. A “Berry Yummy Pie” by a baker named Rachel leads by one vote. As the competition continues throughout the season, votes will accumulate towards the People’s Choice Grand Prize.

Both Laszlo and Ridky chose to compete in the adult category, which required participants to make two of the same pie for judging. The junior category, for participants aged 14 and under, required only one. Vivian was one of two competitors in the junior category.

Although Vivian has competed in the Hi-Fi Pie Fest once before, this was her first win. She said her favorite part of her pie is that it is tart and has a good balance of acidity and sweetness.

“I’d like to win, but it’s more about the experience,” Vivian said while cutting up slices of pie. “Eating the pies is my favorite part of the event.”

Guest judge Alba Estenoz, the owner of the dessert bar The Devil’s Diet, said that she was looking for a crispy, flaky crust in the winning pie. For her, a good berry pie should not be too sweet. That way, you can taste the fruit and not just the sugar. She said Ridky’s pie was another one of her favorites.

Estenoz judged the pies alongside former champion and veteran pie maker Holly Jermyn. Jermyn won the pie fest seven years ago.

Although Ridky’s pie was a clear fan favorite after selling out first, former champion, Miriam Berkman was hot on his tail with her “Mixed Berry Pie with Crumb Topping.” Berkman, who has competed for five years, said the competition has become steeper.

“I love that this is a community event where people can bring their pies and enjoy the music,” said Berkman.

Senzer declared the event “a qualified hit” and a sign of “a return to quasi-normalcy” after the pandemic.

Next week, participants will compete to make savory pies. They will be judged by Ana De Los Angeles, the owner of Amaru Peruvian Bistro and Manjares. Manny James is scheduled to play out on the lawn during the competition.