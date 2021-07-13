Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

9 Berry Pies Vie For Prize

By Natalie Kainz
Posted by 
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q36tp_0aveXgpP00

Any way you slice it, the competition was fierce Monday at Westville’s annual “Hi-Fi” pie-baking contest outside Mitchell Library.

The youngest competitor, 12-year-old Vivian Balazs faced up against a returning champion’s mixed-berry pie, her brother’s ombre berry delight, and six other delectable creations.

In the end, Balazs’ “Blackberry Pie with a Lattice top” took the winning prize — a $50 gift card to the Devil’s Diet dessert bar.

Monday evening’s berry pie-baking competition was a part of the eighth annual Hi-Fi Pie Fest, which began in 2012 with the goal of uniting the Westville community through sweet treats and music.

Typically, people would gather on the Great Lawn outside Mitchell Branch Library to listen to live music and share slices of pie. Although a planned performance by Rebecca Hart and the Wrong Band was canceled on Monday due to a thunderstorm warning, the pie portion went on as planned.

More than 30 people came to the library’s parking lot to get a slice of the action. Within an hour, all the pies were sold out.

“In a normal year, you would have twice as long of a line,” said “Pie Boss” and competition organizer Naomi Senzer. “It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t have music, but there’s always pie!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U47lu_0aveXgpP00

Senzer, who is also Balazs’ aunt, said that the pie fest had to be canceled last year due to the pandemic. She wasn’t sure whether hosting the competition this year would be a good idea but ultimately decided to un-bottle the “pent-up pie energy” in the community.

Nine different types of pie were served on Monday. The berry pie category will be followed by four other pie categories in the following weeks, ending with apple, pear, and quince pies on Aug. 9. Anyone is welcome to participate by signing up on the festival’s website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36RsUd_0aveXgpP00

“Usually there’s folk music and we get to sit on the grass and see all the people of Westville,” said Johanna Epperson, who has been coming to the Hi-Fi Pie Fest for more than six years. She bought a slice of 13-year-old Sam Ridky’s “Strawberry Rhubarb pi” — featuring fresh rhubarb from his garden and the mathematical symbol carved into its golden-brown crust — on Monday. She vowed to return next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tHOR5_0aveXgpP00

“I can’t bake, but I love eating!” said volunteer Noé Jimenez, who handed out cups of Gelato Giuliana’s vanilla treats with every $5 pie purchase.

Jimenez was one of a dozen volunteers. Many of the others were middle or high school students. Vivian, her 14-year-old brother Laszlo Balazs, and cousin Ridky helped put slices of each pie into boxes before the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLRWr_0aveXgpP00

“I’m competing partially because I like to spend time with my cousins,” said Laszlo, who made his “Hombre Ombré Berry Delight” for the competition.

Laszlo’s pie, decorated with stripes of raspberry, blueberry, and strawberry compote, was inspired by a New York Times recipe. He said it took six to seven hours to make, including cooling and baking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lUHYe_0aveXgpP00

Meanwhile, the design of Ridky’s pie was inspired by his aunt, a math teacher. Ridky’s pie was in second place in the “people’s choice” category, which customers voted for after trying a slice of pie. A “Berry Yummy Pie” by a baker named Rachel leads by one vote. As the competition continues throughout the season, votes will accumulate towards the People’s Choice Grand Prize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3llx_0aveXgpP00

Both Laszlo and Ridky chose to compete in the adult category, which required participants to make two of the same pie for judging. The junior category, for participants aged 14 and under, required only one. Vivian was one of two competitors in the junior category.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6kBx_0aveXgpP00

Although Vivian has competed in the Hi-Fi Pie Fest once before, this was her first win. She said her favorite part of her pie is that it is tart and has a good balance of acidity and sweetness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiOox_0aveXgpP00

“I’d like to win, but it’s more about the experience,” Vivian said while cutting up slices of pie. “Eating the pies is my favorite part of the event.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uJYpc_0aveXgpP00

Guest judge Alba Estenoz, the owner of the dessert bar The Devil’s Diet, said that she was looking for a crispy, flaky crust in the winning pie. For her, a good berry pie should not be too sweet. That way, you can taste the fruit and not just the sugar. She said Ridky’s pie was another one of her favorites.

Estenoz judged the pies alongside former champion and veteran pie maker Holly Jermyn. Jermyn won the pie fest seven years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pl4lS_0aveXgpP00

Although Ridky’s pie was a clear fan favorite after selling out first, former champion, Miriam Berkman was hot on his tail with her “Mixed Berry Pie with Crumb Topping.” Berkman, who has competed for five years, said the competition has become steeper.

“I love that this is a community event where people can bring their pies and enjoy the music,” said Berkman.

Senzer declared the event “a qualified hit” and a sign of “a return to quasi-normalcy” after the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDU91_0aveXgpP00

Next week, participants will compete to make savory pies. They will be judged by Ana De Los Angeles, the owner of Amaru Peruvian Bistro and Manjares. Manny James is scheduled to play out on the lawn during the competition.

Comments / 0

New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pie Crust#Rhubarb Pie#Strawberry Pie#The Pie#Blackberry Pie#Food Drink#Mitchell Library#Devil#Mitchell Branch Library#The Wrong Band#Un#A New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
FestivalMountain Mail

Celebrate berries

July is National Berry Month, a celebration I can get behind since I have never met a berry I didn’t love. So, you can imagine my dismay when I was telling one of my coworkers about my raspberry and strawberry plants blooming and she informed me she disliked berries. All berries, not just a certain type. I never heard of such a thing and was so surprised I walked away without asking why she doesn’t like them.
Recipeskatiescucina.com

Berry Trifle

My 4 ingredient Berry Trifle recipe uses store bought angel food cake, whipped topping, and lots of fresh blueberries and strawberries. This is dessert comes together in minutes and is perfect for entertaining during the summer months. I’ve been making this Berry Trifle for over a decade now. I love...
Food & Drinkstowntopics.com

Among the Berries

Pick your own blueberries was one of the many activities at Terhune Orchards’ annual Blueberry Bash last weekend. Participants share their favorite ways to enjoy blueberries in this week’s Town Talk. (Photo by Will Uhl)
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Sour Cherry Chocolate Pie

This chocolate sour cherry pie is a delicious version of the traditional sour cherry pie taste enriched with deep chocolate flavor. Surprise your loved ones with this delicious treat that is so simple and easy to prepare and still really yummy! Here is the recipe:. Servings 1 (9-inch) pie. Ingredients:
Food & Drinkscrazyforcrust.com

Blueberry Hand Pies Recipe

Blueberry Hand Pies are an easy dessert that is portable and perfect for single servings! You can make them entirely from scratch with an all-butter crust or use premade dough if you’re short on time. Each hand pie is filled with blueberry pie filling that’s so perfect with the pastry.
Food & Drinks12tomatoes.com

Apple Cream Pie

The creamy filling is magical. Apple pie is an American classic. It’s so much a part of our food traditions that in Vermont a law was passed in 1999 that those who serve apple pie should make a “good faith effort” to supply a cold glass of milk, a scoop of vanilla ice cream, or slice of cheddar to go on top. While cheese on your pie is an acquired taste, there’s no denying that apple pie has a long history of being just about everyone’s favorite pie.
Recipesplant-basedrecipes.com

BERRY GALETTE

This Berry Galette is a vegan fruit galette which easy to make, flaky dough paired with summer berries. In a mixing bowl, add the flour, salt, sugar. Add cutter into pieces butter. Knead the mixture for 2-3 minutes. Sprinkle the water over the flour mixture, then knead the dough for...
Recipeswhiskingwolf.com

Recipe for Peach Pie

Summertime is the right time to make this recipe for Peach Pie. From the flaky butter crust to the juicy peach filling, this scratch-made pie is irresistible with a scoop of ice cream. Don’t believe everything you see, even cornstarch looks like baking powder. This is a lesson I learned...
Recipestastywoo.com

Creamy Strawberry Pie

My nonna Angela used to say: the key to an easy life is flexibility – be the Italian olive tree that bends in the wind and not the English oak that snaps. So, I always try to have prepared dessert in the freezer that will be an ideal treat for unexpected guests or each time when we have a good day and we want to finish it with a nice dessert like this creamy strawberry pie.
Lancaster Online

A berry slab pie so good this food writer made it twice in one week [recipe]

It’s hot, buggy and muggy. I have jet lag. I might get rained on. That’s what I said out loud to the four walls in my office as I pondered a berry picking trip to Shenk’s Berry Farm in Lititz. “Quit your whining,” said Mother Nature, or whoever was listening. “The fruit shows up when it’s good and ready, not the other way around. You snooze, you lose.”
Food & Drinkstheviewfromgreatisland.com

Blackberry Slab Pie Bars

Blackberry Slab Pie Bars are a little slice of heaven ~ the flakey pastry, the jewel toned filling, and the sweet glaze all work together in this super user friendly dessert. Use frozen fruit or preserves when fresh berries aren’t available. Give me a blackberry slab pie bar over over...
Food & DrinksHartselle Enquirer

RC Cola and a Moon Pie

Soon kids will be back in school and making choices about what they will eat for lunch. Will they be doling out the cash by the day or week and eating from a dietetically-sanctioned school lunchroom menu? Or will a finicky eater’s choices rule in favor of a home-prepared lunch?
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

Quick and Easy Fish pie

1.2kg (2lb 11oz) floury potatoes, such as King Edward or Maris Piper, peeled and halved or cut into 5cm (2in) chunks. (11oz) cod fillets, skinless and boneless, cut into 5cm (2in) chunks. 300 g. (11oz) smoked haddock fillets, skinless and boneless, cut into 5cm (2in) chunks. 125 g. (4oz) raw...
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Raspberry Mousse Pie

Raspberries are always fun to cook with! This amazing dessert takes only 30 minutes to put together (and around two hours to chill) and is without question foolproof. Here is the delicious raspberry mousse pie recipe:. Ingredients:. 7 graham crackers. nonstick cooking spray. 3 tbsp. fresh lemon juice. 2 1/4...
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

Peach and Amaretti Cookie Pie

Chop the cold butter into cubes and combine in a large bowl with the flour, a pinch of salt, and 1 Tbsp. sugar until mixture resembles coarse meal. In a pitcher, mix 1/2 cup cold water with 1 oz. of ice and the apple cider vinegar. Drizzle over the flour mixture a little at a time. Knead dough in the bowl until it starts to come together. Turn dough out onto a work surface dusted with a bit of flour and knead it briefly. Form it into a ball and place it in a bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 1 hour.
Recipesthecountrycook.net

HOMEMADE KEY LIME PIE

Deliciously tart and sweet, this Homemade Key Lime Pie uses simple ingredients to make the most scrumptious summer pie recipe!. I absolutely adore a Homemade Key Lime Pie, there is something about the yin and the yang of tartness and sweetness that makes a key lime pie work. You gotta get the balance just right though! I have been making this pie for years now since visiting Key West. I taste-tested a lot of pies in Key West to come up with (what I think) is the perfect Key Lime Pie recipe! This pie is sure to get eaten fast when you serve it!
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

BLACKBERRY BUTTERMILK PIE

This Blackberry Buttermilk Pie is easy to make and absolutely delicious. We love blackberries and we love buttermilk pie so this is a great combination. We love pies that are simple to throw together and this is one of those. Just a few ingredients and has a wonderful flavor. Add this pie to your recipe list!
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

As R&B Fills The Air, Mexican Sweet Corn Pie Takes The Prize

Some came for the tunes, some came for the pies, and others just came for the vibes. That was the scene Monday evening as nearly 100 people gathered in Beecher Park behind Westville’s Mitchell branch library. They set up picnic mats and charcuterie spreads. at the second day of the Hi-Fi Pie Fest, which began last week with a berry pie baking competition. Thanks to more promising weather, this week’s edition included a resumption of live music and outdoor eating as well as the weekly pie-off.
RecipesBon Appétit

Slab Pie Is for Crust Lovers

When I need to clear my mind and fill my stomach, I stress-bake. After a tedious day there’s nothing that heals my soul more than making dessert into the late hours of the night while New Girl reruns play in the background. But some recipes are better candidates for a stress-baking session than others. The techniques employed must induce joy and offer a hefty return on investment. Kneading milk bread dough? Therapeutic. Folding egg whites into a chiffon cake? Pure catharsis. Pressing cold butter with my hot hands into flaky pie dough? Yeah, not so much. For that reason, pie has just never been something I turn to when I’m trying to relax. Because let’s face it, pie crusts—arguably the best part of any pie—are finicky and technical, requiring just the right touch and a carefully-followed recipe. I never thought I’d see the day where baking a pie brought me peace and good vibes only—that is, until I gave Samantha Seneviratne’s slab pie a chance.
Food & Drinksmixandmatchmama.com

Cherry Pie Pops!

My kids can’t quit this summer with the popsicles!. These are super simple and very versatile. Of course, we used gluten-free graham crackers to make ours g-free too!. These easy and delicious Cherry Pie Pops are super versatile too! You can mix and match the recipe a million different ways!

Comments / 0

Community Policy