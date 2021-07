Over the years as a clinician, I have heard many irrational beliefs of clients that keep them sick and in addiction. Ellis in his writings, compiled a list of 13 Irrational Beliefs (IBs). It is ironic that his list and the list in chemical dependency treatment are similar. To those of you who called and dropped notes to repeat the list, these are for you. I will do seven this month and the next six, next month. For those of you who have never seen these, I hope they help you in your continuing recovery, so here goes.