Small acts of kindness in my care at Beebe

18-year-old Sebbie Hall, raised huge amount for charities through 1,600 acts of kindness. It all began during the pandemic when he gave his own iPad to a friend so they could zoom. His mom then challenged him further. What could you do to raise some cash for others during this time. He said I can be kind. So that’s what he did. He started walking neighbor’s pets, he watered gardens, washed cars, and baked for nurses and the homeless. With his own pocket money, he bought roses and lottery tickets and handed them out to strangers for smiles. His deeds attracted nearly $40,000 in donations which he gave to countless charities. As a result, 300 families got internet, a center was created to help others look for jobs, four schools with special needs got communication kits and a community disability arts hub created. The impact so grand British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked him.