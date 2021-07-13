Red Bull, Rauch to bring 400 new jobs to Cabarrus County, Cooper says

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Red Bull and filling company Rauch will partner to build a new beverage manufacturing, filling and distribution center in Cabarrus County, creating more than 400 new jobs, Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

The combined project is expected to invest more than $740 million in the City of Concord by 2027.

[ Who’s hiring? Here’s a list of job opportunities in the Charlotte area ]

“Global manufacturers need a world-class workforce to support their expansion plans,” Cooper said. “In North Carolina, Red Bull and Rauch have chosen the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast and a resilient business climate with an excellent transportation infrastructure to support their long-term growth.”

Together, the companies will partner to develop a state-of-the-art campus for beverage manufacturing, can filling and distribution. The beverage production hub will span 2,000,000-square-feet of vertical integration to include office space at The Grounds at Concord.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s efforts to support Red Bull and Rauch’s decision to locate to North Carolina.

“We are excited to see the partnership that Red Bull and Rauch are creating here in North Carolina,” North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said. “Like this partnership, North Carolina’s success is supported by strong economic and workforce development partnerships, which will continue to attract growing companies that are creating good paying jobs and impactful investments statewide.”

[ ALSO READ: Credit Karma to expand Charlotte operation with $13.25M investment, 600 new jobs ]

Overall, officials said the local region will benefit from a more than $20.8 million annual payroll impact in the community. The average annual wage for the new jobs will be $50,000 -- exceeding the county’s current average of $41,255.

“What an outstanding announcement for our county and our region,” North Carolina Senator Paul Newton said. “The decision by these innovative companies to choose Cabarrus County creates game-changing employment opportunities for our citizens.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, North Carolina Railroad Company, Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, Cabarrus Economic Development, Charlotte Regional Business Alliance and Duke Energy.

(WATCH: Fintech company Robinhood creating nearly 400 new jobs in Meck County)

©2021 Cox Media Group