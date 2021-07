As a result of pandemic stimulus packages, progressive tax structures and a recovering economy, California has an enormous discretionary budget surplus of more than $75 billion — an amount larger than the entire budget of most states. With Democratic supermajorities in both houses of the state Legislature and a Democratic governor, politicians and activists are moving quickly to fund a variety of programs aimed at helping people struggling during the pandemic, addressing homelessness, expanding Medicaid and preparing for what experts say will likely be another record fire season.