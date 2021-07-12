Anchor Loans Hires Matt Miles As Chief Capital Markets Officer
Miles has more than 20 years experience in real estate capital markets, with a special interest in fix-and-flip lending and investment. Anchor Loans, a nationwide financial provider for fix-and-flip entrepreneurs, announced Matt Miles as the company’s new chief capital markets officer. Miles has more than 20 years experience in real estate capital markets, with a special interest in fix-and-flip lending and investment.nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Comments / 0