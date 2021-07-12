Cancel
Anchor Loans Hires Matt Miles As Chief Capital Markets Officer

By Katie Jensen
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
 18 days ago

Miles has more than 20 years experience in real estate capital markets, with a special interest in fix-and-flip lending and investment. Anchor Loans, a nationwide financial provider for fix-and-flip entrepreneurs, announced Matt Miles as the company’s new chief capital markets officer. Miles has more than 20 years experience in real estate capital markets, with a special interest in fix-and-flip lending and investment.

nationalmortgageprofessional.com

