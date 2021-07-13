Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Britain, United States extend deal for cooperative aircraft carrier operations

By Kyle Barnett
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tloLq_0aveUXeh00
The U.S. and British militaries extended an agreement for enhanced carrier operations, which includes this week's exercise involving the U.S. Navy carrier USS Ronald Reagan, pictured, and Britain's HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong/U.S. Navy

July 13 (UPI) -- Britain and the United States have extended a cooperative agreement between the two nations aircraft carrier fleets.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met Tuesday in Washington, D.C. to strike the deal.

The meeting culminated with the extension of the current cooperative agreement to 2023.

"The U.S. continues to be the [Britain]'s most important defence partner and we are working together, across all domains, to confront future threats," Wallace said in a statement.

"There is much to do but the extension we agreed will ensure that we can cooperate even more seamlessly with our forces across the globe," Wallace said.

The U.S. Department of Defense released a statement noting Austin is committed to strategic consultations with Britain.

"The leaders discussed the importance of transatlantic cooperation and burden sharing to address a wide range of security challenges across the globe," the Department of Defense release reads.

"They also discussed strategic competition with a focus on Europe and the Indo-Pacific region, ongoing operations in the Middle East and the withdrawal from Afghanistan," the statement said.

U.S. forces are currently deployed with Britain's Carrier Strike Group deployment, which includes nine ships and 3,700 personnel. Of the flotilla, one ship, USS The Sullivans, and 10 Marine Corps jets belong to American forces.

"The deployment is emblematic of how the U.S. and [Britain] work together to defend our shared values, uphold the rules-based international order and tackle the threats of the future," the British Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

British and U.S. forces are currently sailing 26,000 miles around the globe together, with 70 operations planned along the way.

In further evidence to that commitment, on July 12 the Queen Elizabeth and Ronald Reagan carrier strike groups participated in an exercise alongside Dutch forces.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
148K+
Followers
36K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Ronald Reagan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft Carrier#Britain#The United States#British Royal Family#Uk#The Department Of Defense#Carrier Strike Group#Marine Corps#American#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
Related
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

On This Day: Truman orders desegregation of military

July 26 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1775, Congress establishes the U.S. postal system. In 1847, Liberia became a republic and Africa's first sovereign, black-ruled democratic nation. In 1908, the FBI was born as the Bureau of Investigation, or BOI, when a group of newly hired investigators...
ProtestsPosted by
UPI News

Iran's water crisis stokes another round of protests

July 26 (UPI) -- Prior to the 1979 revolution, Iran's population of 34 million people relied on a stable water supply, sourced from millennia-old underground canals and aquifers. The Iranian revolution, hijacked by the mullahs, changed all that. The theocratic regime handed control of the nationalized water industry -- and...
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

On This Day: Puerto Rico becomes self-governing

July 25 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1909, French pioneer aviator Louis Bleriot became the first person to fly a "heavier-than-air machine" across the English Channel. It took him 36 minutes. In 1917, Mata Hari was sentenced to death in France as a spy for Germany in...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

Space Force chief seeks European alliances to counter threats

July 23 (UPI) -- The United States seeks partners to counter threats in space from China and Russia, U.S. Space Force chief Gen. John Raymond said during a European trip. Raymond met with representatives from Luxemburg, Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium on Thursday, seeking to build relationships leading to cooperation of allies in the space domain.
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

NATO's 'Shark Hunt 21' anti-submarine exercise begins in North Atlantic

July 23 (UPI) -- NATO's "Shark Hunt 21" submarine exercises, led by the U.S. Navy's 6th Fleet, began on Friday in the North Atlantic Ocean, the U.S. Navy announced. France, Canada, Britain and the United States are participants, bringing three submarines, four surface ships and seven aircraft, including the U.S. Navy's guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Tunisia's president fires prime minister, freezes parliament

July 26 (UPI) -- Tunisia's president has fired the country's prime minister and frozen its parliament, sending people into the streets of the North African country in celebration. The Office of Tunisian President Kais Saied announced in a statement late Sunday that Prime Minister Hichem Mechich has been relieved of...
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

Indian navy receives its first two MH-60 helicopters

July 23 (UPI) -- India's navy accepted its first two Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopters in a ceremony at Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., the U.S. Navy announced. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian ambassador to the United States, formally received the Lockheed Martin-built helicopters in last week's ceremony, a July 23 statement from the U.S. Navy said.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

North Korea state media mocks South's 'tragic' housing market

July 23 (UPI) -- North Korea blasted South Korea's rising home prices Friday in a statement that claimed the Kim Jong Un regime's "socialist system" was superior to the South's capitalist economy. Pyongyang propaganda service DPRK Today said that home ownership is a "lifelong dream" for the people of South...
Arizona StatePosted by
UPI News

Air Force postpones plan to move A-10s, HH-60s to Arizona base

July 23 (UPI) -- A U.S. Air Force plan to transfer all A-10 Thunderbolt planes and HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopters to Arizona was postponed on Friday, pending Congressional budget approval. The Air Force awaits action on the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes retirement of 42 A-10s,...
AstronomyPosted by
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Sunday, July 25, 2021

Today is Sunday, July 25, the 206th day of 2021 with 159 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Neptune, Saturn and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include Revolutionary War...
EnvironmentPosted by
UPI News

Thousands evacuate amid Philippines monsoon rain

July 24 (UPI) -- Authorities evacuated more than 15,000 people in the Philippines amid heavy monsoon rains enhanced by Typhoon Fabian, emergency officials said Saturday. The southwest monsoon enhanced by displaced 15,356 people to evacuation centers, with another 1,149 displaced persons outside shelters, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy