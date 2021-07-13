Cancel
Traffic Tip Tuesday: Lane changing

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever started to make a lane change and narrowly avoided a collision with another vehicle because you were unaware they were beside you?. You checked your side mirrors and rearview mirror and thought it was clear to proceed to a new lane; however, you forgot to check your “Blind Spot.” A blind spot is an area around your vehicle, which is not visible while at the controls of your vehicle, under existing circumstances. Unfortunately, according to Standard Traffic Ordinance 46, you would have been at fault if a collision happened.

