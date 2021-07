The 2021 NHL Draft has become a historic advertisement for college hockey, and Michigan can take all of the credit. Sophomore defenseman Owen Power, sophomore forward Matty Beniers, incoming freshman defenseman Luke Hughes, and sophomore forward Kent Johnson were all selected within the top five picks on Friday night. This achievement marks several NCAA firsts, including the first time the top two players were drafted from one NCAA team, the first time three current players on one team were drafted in the first round, and easily the most players drafted in the top five – let alone from a single collegiate program.