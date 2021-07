Tiles are an excellent way to make your home feel more welcoming. They can also complement the decor and help achieve color scheme goals for your space. Tiling is quite possibly one of the most versatile design elements, as it comes in so many different forms, colors , and styles. One way homeowners can use tile to create an inviting atmosphere in their home is by using it on the floors, mantles, and counters of their kitchens. While standard tiles are sometimes used on floors and counter tops, there’s always a better way to spice things up with these 5 tile designs. Here are our top 5 picks .