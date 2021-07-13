Barcode Architects and krft reveal design for PATCHWORK, a mixed-use development in Amsterdam

Text description provided by the architects. The site has the horizontal view of the golf course on its south, a street of a housing estate on its north. but the site is narrow to the south and wide to the north. The figure of the site is not suitable with its context. for bringing in the horizontal panoramic paysage on the south to the interior of the house, we chose to spread out the programs that this family wants and to use false walls and louvers to contain this passage in each frame of openings. Not only do they emphasize the horizontal frame visually, but also control the amount of incoming natural light.