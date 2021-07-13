Intel Alder Lake i9-12900K qualification sample hitting 5.3 GHz rumored to be 800 points faster than the AMD Ryzen 5950X in Cinebench R20 multi-core tests

OnePlus has already set a date for the launch of the Nord 2, set to succeed a product touted by its maker as the "No.1 selling smartphone" in its price-tier in India (albeit based on September 2020 figures only). That claim makes what the tipster Yogesh now has to say about its new generation all the more ironic, however: it is now slated to start at INR 31,999 (~US$429) for units with 8GB of RAM in the same market.