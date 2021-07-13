Intel Alder Lake i9-12900K qualification sample hitting 5.3 GHz rumored to be 800 points faster than the AMD Ryzen 5950X in Cinebench R20 multi-core tests
Initially rumored to hit 5.5 GHz on a single core, the i9-12900K might not be able to get turbo boosts higher than 5.3 GHz, at least according to the latest leaked qualification sample specs. Still, this does not appear to hinder the overall performance of the upcoming high-end Alder Lake models, as the multi-core scores in Cinebench R20 are rumored to be at least 800 points higher than the Ryzen 9 5950X.www.notebookcheck.net
