PBS Frontline releases new footage of handcuffed Utah man killed in police custody

PARK CITY, Utah. — Utah resident Michael Chad Breinholt was arrested on August 23, 2019, by officers with the West Valley City Police Department on suspicions of driving under the influence. Hours later, a handcuffed Breinholt was shot and killed by Seargeant Tyler Longman.

In the two years since Breinholt’s death, Utahns have only seen about a minute of body camera footage leading up to the shooting. But newly released footage obtained by Park City resident Abby Ellis of PBS Frontline and The Salt Lake Tribune paints a fuller picture of what happened that day.

A co-worker of Breinholt’s girlfriend called 911. When the police arrived, his girlfriend told Officer Taylor Atkin that Breinholt had taken a large number of pills and that she thought he wanted to die. Officer Atkin and Officer Matt Lane administered a field breathalyzer test. Breinholt blew a .162, over three times the legal limit. They searched him, arrested him, and brought him to the police station.

Over the course of several hours, while processing a warrant for Breinholt, police deny his requests for psychiatric care and pile on two additional charges, plus a felony DUI. Despite being heavily intoxicated and having already been searched and handcuffed, Breinholt claimed he had a weapon “in his shoe” among other places. An officer commenced searching Breinholt, which escalated in the two grappling. One officer claimed Breinholt grabbed his gun. Seargent Tyler Longman charged in, grabbed Breinholt by the head, and said, “You’re about to die, my friend,” before shooting him at point-blank range.

The video points out that this was Longman’s third shooting, the other two were ruled legally justified. The Salt Lake County District Attorney is still deciding whether to file charges in the case.

The newly released footage is part of an upcoming documentary by PBS Frontline in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune on police shootings in Utah. The film is expected to air this fall.

Due to the graphic nature of the video, it is age-restricted and the link must be viewed through Youtube.

