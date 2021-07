The time is nigh. Expansion lists become public on Sunday. Rosters freeze on Saturday. The votes are in. 30% of DBTB voters (aka our advanced analytics department) thinks Zemgus Girgensons is the best F asset available on the Buffalo Sabres. 41% think Colin Miller is the best D asset available. As GM Kevyn Adams, are you OK with the F/D/G available? Or do you make a trade to protect one (or more) exposed assets?