Charleston, WV

West Virginia AG rejects Purdue bankruptcy plan

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's attorney general said he plans to vote against Purdue Pharma’s purposed bankruptcy plan. “I remain vigorously opposed to a proposed allocation formula that would distribute settlement funds largely based on a state or local government’s population — not intensity of the problem,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “Any such allocation formula fails to recognize the disproportionate harm caused by opioids in our state. I look forward to arguing our case in court this August.”

www.wvnews.com

Washington State987thebull.com

Washington State AG Rejects Opioid Settlement

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has rejected the state’s proposed part of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three largest drug distribution companies and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson related to the opioid addiction and overdose crisis. Ferguson said in a news release Wednesday that under...
Bucks County, PAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

'It is an absolute disgrace': Bucks County commissioners criticize Purdue bankruptcy deal, opioid settlements

Bucks County commissioners on Wednesday criticized the proposed bankruptcy plan filed by Purdue Pharma, the company behind the opioid Oxycontin, even as the county has decided to go along with the plan. Bucks County joined other Pennsylvania counties in suits against Purdue Pharma and several other pharmaceutical companies that manufactured...
Ohio Statesunny95.com

Ohio, state settle $26B opioid lawsuits

COLUMBUS – A $26 billion settlement between Dublin-based Cardinal Health, two other giant drug distribution companies and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, and thousands of states and municipalities over the toll of the opioid crisis is significant but far from tying a neat bow on the tangle of still unresolved lawsuits surrounding the epidemic.
Energy IndustryTitusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: West Virginia

Charleston Gazette-Mail. July 16, 2021. The coal-fired Mitchell Power Plant, in Marshall County, likely will stay open and economically viable until at least 2028. That’s longer than a lot of coal plants in similar positions, but it’s not what a Kentucky subsidiary of American Electric Power, which has a 50% stake in the West Virginia plant, was hoping to hear.
Parkersburg, WVWTAP

West Virginia PSC plans August hearings on Suddenlink complaints

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission plans two public hearings in late August, to discuss service complaints by customers of Suddenlink Communications. PSC representatives, who were in Parkersburg Monday, discussed the complaints with Wood County Commissioners. The PSC has received close to 2,000 complaints from Suddenlink...
Congress & Courtsbeckershospitalreview.com

Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan unconstitutional, DOJ leaders say

Two divisions of the U.S. Justice Department have described Purdue Pharma's proposed bankruptcy settlement as flawed and unconstitutional, NPR reported July 19. The Justice Department's U.S. Trustee program, a watchdog for the federal bankruptcy system, said in a July 19 court filing that the settlement proposal is unconstitutional and illegal. The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York said the plan violates the constitutional right to due process for people with potential opioid claims.
HealthIntelligencer

No Mask Mandates Planned For West Virginia Schools

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice and state health officials said Tuesday they see nothing to warrant imposing statewide mask mandates on West Virginia’s K-12 schools or colleges and universities, even with the risk of the Delta COVID-19 variant. “As of this moment in time right now, I don’t see any...
Athens, TNdailypostathenian.com

Athens seeks D.A. assistance in Purdue Pharma bankruptcy

The City of Athens is preparing for any potential payout resulting from the bankruptcy of opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma. The company, which makes the drug OxyContin, appears to be headed towards a settlement in its bankruptcy case. According to reporting from the Associated Press, Purdue sought bankruptcy protection in 2019...
Industryshorelineareanews.com

AG Ferguson statement on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy proposal

Attorney General Bob Ferguson issued the following statement on a proposed bankruptcy plan from Purdue Pharma:. “I filed a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma to hold the company accountable for its role fueling the opioid epidemic. Our investigation and lawsuit helped shut down Purdue and the Sacklers’ illegal conduct. We were preparing for trial when Purdue filed for bankruptcy, stopping all legal actions.
Charleston, WVWVNews

Justice: West Virginia has no plans for further vaccine incentives

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia doesn’t plan to offer additional incentives to residents who get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the conclusion of the “Do It For Babydog” sweepstakes, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday. The winners of the final drawing in the state’s vaccine incentive lottery are scheduled to...
Industryctnewsjunkie.com

Tong Alleges Intimidation in Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy Case

Attorney General William Tong on Friday accused the family behind OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma of attempting to intimidate Connecticut and other states that last week opposed the company’s negotiated bankruptcy settlement. Tong issued a statement reacting to a Thursday motion by the Raymond Sackler Family, which asked the U.S. Bankruptcy...
Kentucky Stateenergynews.us

Kentucky regulators stymie plan to rescue West Virginia coal plant

COAL: Kentucky regulators reject a utility’s request to recover costs for upgrades to keep a West Virginia coal plant open through 2040, increasing the likelihood it closes by 2028. (Charleston Gazette-Mail) GRID: A new report says the Texas grid operator’s demand response program cut power to critical natural gas infrastructure...
EconomyWBOY

WV AG says Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan ignores states’ opioid problem intensity

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says he will vote no on confirming Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan. Morrisey says Purdue’s proposed settlement fund allocation plan focuses on population size, not the disproportionate harm opioids have caused, especially in West Virginia. “I remain vigorously opposed to a...
Charleston, WVwymt.com

W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey opposed to Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Tuesday that he’ll vote against confirming Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan. He says he opposes the way the multi-billion dollar opioid settlement with the company may be divided among states. The proposed allocation plan would distribute more than $4 billion of settlement funds to state or local governments based on population.
Charleston, WVMetro News

Morrisey remains a ‘no’ vote on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan is “unacceptable” and he’s voting against it even though more than a dozen other states have dropped their opposition. “This is a wildly inadequate deal for West Virginia,” Morrisey said during a Tuesday news conference at...

