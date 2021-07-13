West Virginia AG rejects Purdue bankruptcy plan
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's attorney general said he plans to vote against Purdue Pharma’s purposed bankruptcy plan. “I remain vigorously opposed to a proposed allocation formula that would distribute settlement funds largely based on a state or local government’s population — not intensity of the problem,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “Any such allocation formula fails to recognize the disproportionate harm caused by opioids in our state. I look forward to arguing our case in court this August.”www.wvnews.com
