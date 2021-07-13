West Virginia AG rejects Purdue bankruptcy plan

Two divisions of the U.S. Justice Department have described Purdue Pharma's proposed bankruptcy settlement as flawed and unconstitutional, NPR reported July 19. The Justice Department's U.S. Trustee program, a watchdog for the federal bankruptcy system, said in a July 19 court filing that the settlement proposal is unconstitutional and illegal. The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York said the plan violates the constitutional right to due process for people with potential opioid claims.