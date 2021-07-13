Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Body cam video shows police rescue toddler trapped in hot car

KAKE TV
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK) - For the second time in a week, Phoenix police officers rescued a child locked in a hot car. Last week, officers responded to a home near Van Buren and 52nd streets, when a frantic mom called 911 for help. The woman had returned home from the grocery store and was preparing to bring in her bags and her 2-year-old son, when she accidently locked herself out of her minivan. Her son was still inside the vehicle.

www.kake.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Rescue#Hot Cars#Body Cam#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Pelosi appoints Kinzinger to 1/6 House select committee

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday she has appointed GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, bolstering the Republican presence on the panel after GOP leadership pulled its appointees last week. "Today, I am announcing the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Civil Rights pioneer Robert Moses dies at 86

Robert Moses, a pioneer of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, has died at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. An associate told the AP that Moses’s wife, Janet Moses, said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Fla. The cause of death was not determined.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

China says relationship with US at 'stalemate' amid high-level talks

Chinese officials on Monday went on the offensive amid high-level talks with the U.S., blaming Washington for causing a "stalemate" in relations between the two countries. Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng accused the Biden administration of attempting tamp down Chinese development during talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, The Associated Press reports. Sherman is the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit China.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tensions in Tunisia after president suspends parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian troops surrounded parliament and blocked its speaker from entering after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following violent nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and virus crisis. Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied’s decision late Sunday night, shouting with joy, honking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy