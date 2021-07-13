Body cam video shows police rescue toddler trapped in hot car

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK) - For the second time in a week, Phoenix police officers rescued a child locked in a hot car. Last week, officers responded to a home near Van Buren and 52nd streets, when a frantic mom called 911 for help. The woman had returned home from the grocery store and was preparing to bring in her bags and her 2-year-old son, when she accidently locked herself out of her minivan. Her son was still inside the vehicle.