Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Courteney Cox finally earns an Emmy nomination for ‘Friends’

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oq2mr_0aveRaJn00
Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment” HBO

The Emmys were finally there for Courteney Cox.

For decades, the actress who played high-strung Monica Geller for laughs on “Friends” remained the only one of the six stars to never earn an Emmy nomination across the sitcom’s 10 seasons.

But that all changed Tuesday when “Friends: The Reunion” was nominated for outstanding pre-recorded variety special.

The HBO Max special, which premiered in late May, saw all six stars — Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc — return to the Warner Bros. set for the first time since the show wrapped in 2004.

“Yeah, it always hurt my feelings,” Cox said on “The Howard Stern Show” last month. “When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, ‘Oh, I’m the only one?’ It hurt.”

“Friends” earned 62 total nominations throughout its run, including five for Aniston, six for Kudrow, five for Aniston, three for LeBlanc and one each for Perry and Schwimmer. Of those, Aniston and Kudrow each won once, while the show was also named outstanding comedy series in 2002.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Uzo Aduba
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
David Schwimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Hbo#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Courteney Cox’s Daughter Coco, 17, Reveals If She’d Rather Date ‘Young Joey or Young Chandler’ From ‘Friends’ — Watch

Courteney Cox and Coco played a game of ‘Who Knows Who Best’ where the hilarious ‘Friends’ related question came up. Courteney Cox, 57, put her daughter Coco Arquette in the hot seat! The Friends star and her 17-year-old played a game of “Who Knows Who Best” via Instagram, where one burning “bonus” question came up: “Would you rather have a date with young Joey or young Chandler?” The question, of course, referred to the fictional friends characters played by Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, respectively.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Friends Reunion Helped Courteney Cox Achieve A Milestone, But Honestly, It's Not What She Was ‘Looking For'

Friends: The Reunion was one of the best parts of 2021 so far for sitcom fans, as the cast of the beloved series came together after 17 years for a once-in-a-lifetime special on HBO Max. It took place on the Warner Bros. backlot, with the core Friends cast gathered together on a recreated version of the set, and the iconic fountain as the backdrop. Mega-fans filled out the audience, and there were surprise guests from the series, as well as cameos from superstar fans. The recent 2021 Emmy nomination announcements brought the great news that Friends: The Reunion received a total of four nominations, though star Courteney Cox still isn't completely satisfied.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Courteney Cox still disappointed about Emmy Awards

Courteney Cox has admitted her Emmy Awards nomination is "not exactly" what she was "looking for" because she's been recognised as an executive producer, not for her acting talents. Courteney Cox has admitted her Emmy Awards nomination is "not exactly" what she was "looking for". The cast of the classic...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'Not exactly the Emmy I was looking for': Courteney Cox reacts to nod for Friends: The Reunion after being ONLY castmate never nominated during 10-year sitcom run

Courteney Cox dished about her very first Emmy nomination for Friends: The Reunion following a decade-long snub during the NBC sitcom's original run. The 57-year-old actress spoke to Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday about the nod, during which she confessed it was 'not exactly the Emmy [she] was looking for.'. Cox...
TennisHello Magazine

Courteney Cox's workout accident sparks fan reaction

Courteney Cox created a bit of a nostalgia driven stir when she posted a new workout video that didn't have the best ending. The actress posted a reel to her Instagram showing off her skills on the tennis court, which ended with an unexpected disaster. WATCH: Courteney Cox's tennis accident.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Jennifer Aniston's Best Roles after 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S.'

Millions of people know Jennifer Aniston from her role as Rachel Green on “Friends,” which bolstered her into stardom. However, the actress has had even more fantastic roles more people should know. It is challenging trying to think of Jennifer Aniston without thinking about her iconic role on the sitcom...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Courteney Cox Shared A Behind-The-Scenes Selfie From The ‘Friends’ Reunion, We Can’t Stop Staring At Matthew Perry’s Teeth

After receiving her first Emmy nomination for her role in the Friends: The Reunion show, Courteney Cox shared a selfie of herself and Friends co-stars David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry. The picture shows the entire main cast of the beloved ’90s sitcom beaming at the camera, but there’s one smile in particular that caught our attention: Perry’s.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

‘Archer’ star Jessica Walter receives posthumous Emmy nomination

The Television Academy recognized Jessica Walter with a posthumous Emmy nomination Tuesday, less than four months after the beloved star’s death. Walter is nominated for outstanding character voice-over performance for the animated secret agent sitcom “Archer,” on which she portrayed the spy master Malory Archer. It’s the fifth Emmy nomination for Walter, and the first since 2005. Her lone ...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

One Of Jennifer Aniston's Ex-Boyfriends Opens Up About What She's Really Like

One of Jennifer Aniston's exes is opening up about what it's really like to date the former "Friends" star. Aniston has been linked to a number of famous faces over the years, so it's easy to forget she dated Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz way back in 1995. Yep, just as she was getting to grips with fame as Rachel Green she and Duritz were an item, a few years before her "Friends" co-star and real life bestie Courteney Cox was linked to him.
TV & VideosETOnline.com

'Bridgerton' Earns 12 Emmy Nominations for Debut Season

After Bridgerton became a massive breakout hit for Netflix, the Shondaland series scored big with the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards, earning a total of 12 nominations. The Regency drama is up for Outstanding Drama Series with Regé-Jean Page receiving the series' only acting nod. Additionally, Shonda Rhimes earned her...
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Musiccodelist.biz

Could we be even more excited?

Fans can of course sing the theme tune of their favorite series in their sleep: “I’ll be there for you” … The nineties song by the Rembrandts also sounds in a new trailer that the streaming service HBO Max has now released – and which should only make the followers of the cult sitcom Friends even more curious about what is to come. This much can already be revealed: The special “Friends: The Reunion” is announced for Thursday, May 27 and will thus be seen much sooner than the re-edition of another successful series, Sex and The City, for which filming is not scheduled to begin until late spring.

Comments / 0

Community Policy