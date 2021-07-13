Courteney Cox finally earns an Emmy nomination for ‘Friends’

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment” HBO

The Emmys were finally there for Courteney Cox.

For decades, the actress who played high-strung Monica Geller for laughs on “Friends” remained the only one of the six stars to never earn an Emmy nomination across the sitcom’s 10 seasons.

But that all changed Tuesday when “Friends: The Reunion” was nominated for outstanding pre-recorded variety special.

The HBO Max special, which premiered in late May, saw all six stars — Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc — return to the Warner Bros. set for the first time since the show wrapped in 2004.

“Yeah, it always hurt my feelings,” Cox said on “The Howard Stern Show” last month. “When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, ‘Oh, I’m the only one?’ It hurt.”

“Friends” earned 62 total nominations throughout its run, including five for Aniston, six for Kudrow, five for Aniston, three for LeBlanc and one each for Perry and Schwimmer. Of those, Aniston and Kudrow each won once, while the show was also named outstanding comedy series in 2002.