A Quiet Place: Part II Showcases Practical Effects in New Behind-the-Scenes Featurette (Exclusive)

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a few delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A Quiet Place: Part II finally arrived in theaters earlier this year, and helped breathe life into the 2021 box office. On Tuesday, the blockbuster horror film was officially released on Digital and to stream on Paramount+ — and to celebrate Paramount Pictures has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at A Quiet Place: Part II. The featurette, dubbed "Shooting on Location", provides a look at how the majority of the aspects of the project were practically filmed on set.

comicbook.com

