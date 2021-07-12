Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Viking 1 and 2, NASA’s first Mars landers

Planetary Society
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViking 1 and 2 were a pair of NASA Mars landers and orbiters that launched in 1975 and arrived in 1976. The orbiters created global maps while the landers examined the surface up close. The landers performed ambitious chemistry experiments to search for life; the results were ambiguous. snapped a...

www.planetary.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Sagan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Mars Exploration Rover#Mars Exploration Program#Viking 1 And#Martian#Greek#Utopia Planitia#Planetary Society Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

China plans mass rocket launch to divert asteroid that could wipe out life on Earth

Chinese researchers want to send more than 20 rockets from the country to practise diverting asteroids away from Earth.Scientists at China’s National Space Science Centre found in simulations that 23 Long March 5 rockets, which weigh 900 tonnes when they leave the planet, hitting simultaneously could divert an asteroid from its original path by nearly 9,000 kilometres – 1.4 times the Earth’s radius.The Long March 5B rocket was also the type that was infamously left free-falling by China in May this year, traveling around the world every 90 minutes – too fast for space agencies to tell where it...
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

What are asteroids?

Asteroids are flying space rocks occasionally featured in sci-fi movies and perhaps in our low-level fears of going the way of the dinosaurs. But just what are these potato-shaped chunks of rock, and what are the odds that one could hit Earth sometime in the near future?. "You can think...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

GeoOptics Orbiting Observatory to Monitor Changing Earth: Satellites Will Track Earth's Atmosphere, Water, Surface & Interior

A leader in Earth remote sensing, GeoOptics Inc., today announced a major upgrade to its CICERO constellation of satellites to measure our evolving planet. With launches beginning next year, CICERO-2 will form a unified Earth observatory allowing governments, industry, and individual stakeholders to monitor and prepare for the many impacts of climate change.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Apollo to Artemis: Drilling on the Moon

Fifty years ago, Apollo 15 lifted off from Kennedy Space Center, sending Commander David R. Scott, Command Module Pilot Alfred M. Worden, and Lunar Module Pilot James B. Irwin on the first of three Apollo “J” missions. These missions gave astronauts the opportunity to explore the Moon for longer periods using upgraded and more plentiful scientific instruments than ever before. Apollo 15 was the first mission where astronauts used the Apollo Lunar Surface Drill (ALSD) and the Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV).
Aerospace & DefenseCNET

Tracking NASA's Mars Perseverance rover, a year in

Friday marks one year since NASA launched its Perseverance rover on a bold mission to Mars. Since it landed inside the 28-mile-wide (45 kilometer) Jezero Crater in February, Perseverance has accomplished more than any other Mars rover. It's collected rock samples for a future return to Earth; deployed a miniature helicopter, the first ever rotorcraft to fly on another planet; and converted carbon dioxide to oxygen -- to name a few achievements.
Pasadena, CAPhys.org

Ground system for NASA's Roman Space Telescope moves into development

When it launches in the mid-2020s, NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will revolutionize astronomy by building on the science discoveries and technological leaps of the Hubble, Spitzer, and Webb space telescopes. The mission's wide field of view and superb resolution will enable scientists to conduct sweeping cosmic surveys, yielding a wealth of information about celestial realms from our solar system to the edge of the observable universe.
Aerospace & Defensetheredstonerocket.com

Engine tested for future rocket missions to the Moon

NASA conducted a fifth RS-25 single-engine hot fire July 14 as a continuation of its ongoing seven-part test series, supporting development and production of engines for the agency’s Space Launch System rocket on future missions to the Moon. Operators fired the engine for more than eight minutes – 500 seconds...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Fermi Spots a Weird Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Racing Toward Earth

On August 26, 2020, NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected a pulse of high-energy radiation that had been racing toward Earth for nearly half the present age of the universe. Lasting only about a second, it turned out to be one for the record books – the shortest gamma-ray burst (GRB) caused by the death of a massive star ever seen.
AstronomyPlanetary Society

Andy Chaikin on Apollo 15 and the lessons of Apollo

Chief Scientist / LightSail Program Manager for The Planetary Society. Planetary Radio Host and Producer for The Planetary Society. Apollo 17 commander Gene Cernan said of Andy Chaikin’s book A Man on the Moon, “I’ve been there. Chaikin took me back.” Andy returns to help us mark the 50th anniversary of Apollo 15 and the first use of the Lunar Rover. He also talks with Mat about what the Artemis generation should learn from Apollo, how astronauts have evolved, the challenge of putting humans on Mars, and much more. Bruce Betts picks up the Apollo 15 theme with this week in space history.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

NASA says CubeSat with plasma thrusters may set new deep space record

Multiple payloads will be launched into space with the Orion spacecraft using the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. Two of these secondary payloads will be CubeSats designed for deep space, including one equipped with plasma thrusters. According to the space agency, this small satellite will use electromagnetic waves to propel itself in space…and it may set a new record in … Continue reading
AstronomyComicBook

Another Giant Asteroid Is Heading Toward Earth

There is yet another giant asteroid the size of a skyscraper headed toward Earth, at an estimated speed of 18,000 MPH. NASA alerted the world about the oncoming celestial object - but noted that there is no real cause for concern (yet) that Armaggeddon is here. The asteroid is said to be on a "near-collision" course with the planet but is expected to miss direct impact by about 2.8 million miles. That might not sound all that scary to a layman who hears that number, but in terms of astronomy and space exploration, it's a notable cause for wariness.
Aerospace & Defenseslashdot.org

NASA Taps SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket To Launch Jupiter Moon Mission

Jupiter's unusual icy moon Europa may be one of the best spots in the solar system to check for signs of alien life. But first we have to get there. NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft will get a boost in the right direction from a SpaceX Falcon Heavy, one of the most powerful rockets ever built. From a report: NASA announced Friday that it has selected SpaceX to provide the launch services for the Jupiter moon mission. The launch is scheduled for October 2024 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The contract is worth about $178 million. Europa Clipper will try to determine if the moon could possibly host life. "Key mission objectives are to produce high-resolution images of Europa's surface, determine its composition, look for signs of recent or ongoing geological activity, measure the thickness of the moon's icy shell, search for subsurface lakes, and determine the depth and salinity of Europa's ocean," said NASA. SpaceX has been working with NASA on many fronts, including carrying astronauts to and from the International Space Station, delivering cargo to the ISS and developing a human landing system to return astronauts to the moon through the Artemis program.
AstronomyUniverse Today

Perseverance is About to Collect the First Sample on Mars That Could Eventually be Returned to Earth

On Feb. 18th, 2021, NASA’s Perseverance rover landed within the Jezero Crater on Mars. Like its predecessor, Curiosity, a fellow member of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program (MEP), the goal of Perseverance is to seek out evidence of possible life on Mars (past and present). A key part of this mission will be the first sample return ever performed on Mars, where samples obtained by Perseverance will be placed in a cache for later retrieval and return to Earth.
Astronomyastronomynow.com

InSight finds frigid Mars has molten core

Since landing on Mars in November 2018, NASA’s InSight lander has detected more than 730 marsquakes using an ultra-sensitive seismometer provided by the the French space agency. About 35 of the quakes detected to date were between magnitude 3.0 and 4.0, providing the data necessary to map out the deep interior of the red planet for the first time.
AstronomyVoice of America

Science in a Minute: NASA's InSight Lander Provides Details of Mars Interior

Science in a Minute: NASA's InSight Lander Provides Details of Mars Interior. Three new studies, published in the journal, Science, provide fresh details regarding the three distinct layers of Mars - its crust, mantle, and core. The authors of the studies made their findings by analyzing seismic data gathered by the Seismic Experiment for Interior Structure instrument on NASA’s InSight Mars Lander.

Comments / 0

Community Policy