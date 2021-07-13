Cancel
Bezos' Blue Origin gets OK to send him, 3 others to space

By The Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Jeff Bezos’ rocket company has gotten government approval to launch people into space, himself included. The Amazon founder will climb atop his New Shepard rocket next Tuesday in West Texas, joined by his brother, an 82-year-old female aviation pioneer and a $28 million auction winner. It will be the first launch with passengers for Blue Origin, which like Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic plans to start flying paying customers in the months ahead.

