NBA Star JaVale McGee Challenges Fans to Eat Spicy Vegan Snacks for a Good Cause

By Anna Starostinetskaya
vegnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 13, NBA star JaVale McGee—who plays center for the Denver Nuggets—is challenging fans to eat spicy vegan chips, without flinching, to raise funds for a good cause. Created in partnership with vegan snack brand Outstanding Foods (makers of PigOut vegan pork rinds), the #HellaHotChallenge aims to bring awareness to McGee’s JUGLIFE organization, which is on a mission to bring healthy living through clean water to communities in need.

vegnews.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

Community Policy