NativeWaves enables over 5 million German Samsung TV customers to see the world of sport differently

What room in your house doesn't have a TV in it? Time to change that! One of Amazon's featured daily deals includes the 2020 Toshiba 32-inch 720p Fire TV on sale for $139.99. That's an insanely inexpensive price for a TV that would fit great in a child's playroom or a den. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen since last year. The only better price was a one day drop to $130 back in February. It regularly sells for around $160 or as high as $200. Since this is part of Amazon's deals of the day, you know the price is going to expire by tomorrow, too. Grab one while you can.