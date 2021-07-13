Cancel
Technology

NativeWaves enables over 5 million German Samsung TV customers to see the world of sport differently

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnology developed by Austrian solutions provider NativeWaves is helping German consumers who have connected Samsung Smart televisions to personalise their viewing experience across multiple screens. This exciting development has been orchestrated by Munich-based B1SmartTV, which through its exclusive partnership with Samsung Electronics GmbH, has successfully ensured that the Sportworld app...

