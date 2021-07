Teqball, which is basically football (soccer) on a curved ping pong table, could become an Olympic sport in LA in 2028. It's the fastest growing sport in the world, with now more than a billion fans on social media. While more popular on the West Coast of the U.S. right now, teqball has also found a home in New Jersey and New York. There's a tournament this weekend at the Warinanco Sports Complex in Roselle, New Jersey this weekend (July 23-24).