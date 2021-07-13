Obituary: Rev. Floyde Edgar Smith Jr. Feb. 10,1953 – July 9, 2021

Rev. Floyde Edgar Smith Jr. affectionately known as “Poppey” was born February 10, 1954 in Chicago, IL. Floyde was the second child born to the union of Floyde Smith Sr. and Dorothy Dooley who both preceded him in death. Floyde had one Brother William Dooley who also preceded him in death, god sisters Vivian McCade and Tiffany McCoy, and sister-in-laws: Jessie Lee Peterson, Mary Mason, and Patricia Hopkins and brothers-in-laws: Eugene Peterson, Raymond Peterson, Larry Peterson, and Jerry Hopkins.