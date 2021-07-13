Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces International Airport Passes Annual Federal Aviation Administration Inspection

Posted by 
Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dpXZi_0aveP4HU00

Las Cruces International Airport has passed its annual inspection from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The inspection was conducted by the FAA on June 23 and June 24, 2021. The inspection consisted of three parts: a review of administrative documents kept at the airport, including previous inspection reports, work orders, and training reports of airport staff members and airport tenants. The second part of the inspection was a meeting with staff and firefighters assigned to the Las Cruces Fire Department’s Station 7, which is adjacent to the airport. That part of the inspection consisted of a test of knowledge of fire station staff.

The third part was an inspection of Las Cruces International Airport’s runways, taxiways, and fueling operations.

The inspection is conducted yearly to ensure that Las Cruces International Airport is following requirements for the Airport Certificate issued under Part 139 of the FAA regulations. The Las Cruces airport was issued a Part 139 Certificate in 1981 and the FAA certification allows the airport to provide passenger service.

The inspection also included an FAA review of daytime and nighttime field operations at Las Cruces International Airport. That part of the inspection examined the condition of the airport’s three runways, its taxiways and the airport’s navigation system. Also evaluated were lights, signs, striping and other necessary markings along and on runways and taxiways.

“Three years ago we established a ‘Mission Zero’ goal to achieve no discrepancies from any federal agency, including the FAA, zero findings from any state agency, and zero findings with any local agencies,” said Andy Hume, Las Cruces International Airport Administrator. “We have set a very high bar for ourselves, largely because we don’t want to get complacent. We have, and we want to maintain, a good relationship with the FAA.”

As the City of Las Cruces began a new fiscal year on July 1, improvements at Las Cruces International Airport will continue. An environmental assessment is underway for an extension to Runway 8-26 – the airport’s primary runway – from its current 6,000-foot length to 8,600 feet long. The environmental assessment is being paid for through FAA funds, and additional funding will be sought to pay for design and construction of the extension to Runway 8-26.

Additionally, there are plans to extend Runway 12-30 from its current length of 7,500 feet to 10,500 feet.

Other planned improvements for Las Cruces International Airport includes new landscaping. The airport’s Landscaping Master Plan is completed and the first phase of design for new landscaping is underway.

Renovations to the terminal building at Las Cruces International Airport are also planned. Funds to pay for construction costs of those renovations are currently being sought through various sources.

Comments / 0

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

71
Followers
959
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Lifestyle
Las Cruces, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landscaping Master Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
FAA
Related
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy