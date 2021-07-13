Take a look at these Phoenix townhomes on the market now
(PHOENIX, AZ) These Phoenix townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.
Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.
If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:
Here's your perfect opportunity to own a charming townhouse in Tempe. Talk about location, location, LOCATION! This 2bed/1bath is conveniently located near 3 major freeways, parks, and Mill Avenue entertainment, dinning and shopping. This quiet complex is also near ASU. This meticulously maintained home is ready for immediate move-in. This Tempe gem won't last long!
Location, location, location this fabulous townhome is located in the heart of Scottsdale. Upgrades galore. Upgraded open kitchen with white shaker cabinetry, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. New dual pane windows through out and block construction make for low electrical bills. Near shopping and dining. This is a must see!
Panoramic Views! Enjoy magnificent sunsets and views from 2 balconies overlooking Tempe Town Lake, Papago Park and Downtown. One of the best unit location and sizes in Regatta Pointe. Experience urban living with the privacy of a gated community. Enjoy the walking/biking path on the lakefront or relax by the sparkling community pool. Primary bedroom with private balcony, spacious walk in closet, and en-suite bath. Expansive great room opens to the large balcony overlooking the lake and Tempe Beach Park. Private loft perfect for a home office or den. New a/c unit installed 6/21, 2 car tandem garage and full size washer/dryer. Walking/biking distance to fabulous dining, shopping, and entertainment along Mill Ave. Close proximity to ASU.
This unit has new carpet, paint and tile and is move in ready. Covered Spot #147 is assigned to this unit.
