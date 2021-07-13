Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Take a look at these Phoenix townhomes on the market now

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 12 days ago

(PHOENIX, AZ) These Phoenix townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08mErk_0aveNJMi00

414 E Colgate Drive, Tempe, 85283

2 Beds 1 Bath | $315,000 | Townhouse | 1,073 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Here's your perfect opportunity to own a charming townhouse in Tempe. Talk about location, location, LOCATION! This 2bed/1bath is conveniently located near 3 major freeways, parks, and Mill Avenue entertainment, dinning and shopping. This quiet complex is also near ASU. This meticulously maintained home is ready for immediate move-in. This Tempe gem won't last long!

For open house information, contact Erika Robledo, Kenneth James Realty at 480-581-1111

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6253566)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f1hNO_0aveNJMi00

7635 E Montecito Avenue, Scottsdale, 85251

3 Beds 3 Baths | $485,000 | Townhouse | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Location, location, location this fabulous townhome is located in the heart of Scottsdale. Upgrades galore. Upgraded open kitchen with white shaker cabinetry, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. New dual pane windows through out and block construction make for low electrical bills. Near shopping and dining. This is a must see!

For open house information, contact Richard Baird, HomeSmart at 480-889-3700

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6250255)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gk6HG_0aveNJMi00

425 W Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, 85281

2 Beds 3 Baths | $485,000 | Townhouse | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Panoramic Views! Enjoy magnificent sunsets and views from 2 balconies overlooking Tempe Town Lake, Papago Park and Downtown. One of the best unit location and sizes in Regatta Pointe. Experience urban living with the privacy of a gated community. Enjoy the walking/biking path on the lakefront or relax by the sparkling community pool. Primary bedroom with private balcony, spacious walk in closet, and en-suite bath. Expansive great room opens to the large balcony overlooking the lake and Tempe Beach Park. Private loft perfect for a home office or den. New a/c unit installed 6/21, 2 car tandem garage and full size washer/dryer. Walking/biking distance to fabulous dining, shopping, and entertainment along Mill Ave. Close proximity to ASU.

For open house information, contact Nancy Villemez, Realty Executives at 602-861-3300

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6245536)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39sUEp_0aveNJMi00

7801 N 44Th Drive, Glendale, 85301

2 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Townhouse | 960 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This unit has new carpet, paint and tile and is move in ready. Covered Spot #147 is assigned to this unit.

For open house information, contact Gina Faith, Realty ONE Group at 888-461-0101

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6258426)

See more property details

Comments / 0

PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Business
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Business
Tempe, AZ
Real Estate
Tempe, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tempe, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Baird
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Phoenix#Urban Living#Townhomes#Asu#Homesmart#Realty Executives#Realty One Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Biking
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Arizona State University
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Phoenix, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix events coming soon

1. Basic Handgun / AZ Concealed Carry (CCW); 2. NATEWANTSTOBATTLE; 3. Intro to Mindfulness: Bringing Meditation Into Everyday Life; 4. ROCK N' BRUNCH ft PICK UP LINES!; 5. Arizona Women's Expo Beauty + Fashion + Pop Up Shops, October 9-10, 2021;
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Here’s the cheapest gas in Phoenix Saturday

(PHOENIX, AZ) According to Phoenix gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 3801 N 33Rd Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Phoenix

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Phoenix: 1. Virtual Sales Representative; 2. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 07/20/2021, Average $60,195/Year; 3. REMOTE Partner Success Manager (SaaS, Market Research); 4. Driver-A-Transport; 5. Real Time Analyst - WFM (call center analyst); 6.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Trending local sports in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Phoenix-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Phoenix area offering savings of $1.14 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 76 at 4102 N 27Th Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Shell at 1515 E Buckeye Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Start immediately with these jobs in Phoenix

These companies in Phoenix are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Natonal Account Executive; 2. REMOTE Salesforce Admin - $120k (Flows); 3. Account Executive Sales Representative Remote; 4. Senior Account Manager, IgniteTech (Remote) - $100,000/year USD; 5. Outbound B2B Phone Sales; 6. Licensed Inbound Sales - Remote;
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Rainy forecast for Phoenix? Jump on it!

(PHOENIX, AZ) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Phoenix, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy