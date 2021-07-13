Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Homes for sale in Philadelphia: New listings

Posted by 
Philly Report
Philly Report
 12 days ago

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Looking for a house in Philadelphia? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Philadelphia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3Cab_0aveNHbG00

19 Preston Lane, Delanco, 08075

2 Beds 2 Baths | $407,825 | Single Family Residence | 1,748 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bristol by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction, ranch home plan featuring 1,748 square feet of living space, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. Look no further than the Bristol for the convenience of first floor living! The foyer welcomes you in past a large bedroom and flex room, you decide how this space functions! The kitchen with a large island perfect for prep work, entertaining and casual dining flows effortlessly into the living room and dining area. The owners suite is off the main living area and features a spacious bathroom and huge walk-in closet that has a door into the laundry room simplifying an everyday chore! In addition, enjoy our All-in Pricing with upgraded cabinetry, granite/quartz countertops, upgraded flooring, and ceramic bathrooms all included in the price of the home!In accordance with 5:26:10.3- The purpose of this advertising is to solicit nonbinding reservations. The nonbinding reservation is not a contract and may be cancelled by the prospective purchaser at any time, without cause. Any money paid to the developer shall be refunded to the prospective purchaser upon request and cancellation of the nonbinding reservation.

For open house information, contact Crossings at Delanco Station Information D.R. Horton - New Jersey

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-41148-410-41148-411480000-1315)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PH4c8_0aveNHbG00

59 Walton Way, Delanco, 08075

2 Beds 2 Baths | $385,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,865 Square Feet | Built in None

The Clifton by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction, ranch home plan featuring 1,865 square feet of living space, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. With a roomy and flexible floor plan, the Clifton is just as inviting as it is functional! The foyer welcomes you in past a large bedroom, full bath and flex room, you decide how this space functions! The kitchen has plenty of counter space and a large modern island thats perfect for prep work, dining and entertaining guests. The kitchen opens to the spacious, open great room to be used however best fits your needs and lifestyle. Tucked behind the kitchen is the owners suite which features a luxurious bathroom and two large walk-in closets, storage will not be an issue! In addition, enjoy our All-in Pricing with upgraded cabinetry, granite/quartz countertops, upgraded flooring, and ceramic bathrooms all included in the price of the home!In accordance with 5:26:10.3- The purpose of this advertising is to solicit nonbinding reservations. The nonbinding reservation is not a contract and may be cancelled by the prospective purchaser at any time, without cause. Any money paid to the developer shall be refunded to the prospective purchaser upon request and cancellation of the nonbinding reservation.

For open house information, contact Crossings at Delanco Station Information D.R. Horton - New Jersey

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-41148-410-41148-411480000-1229)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44O7sJ_0aveNHbG00

207 Osceola Avenue, Elkins Park, 19027

3 Beds 1 Bath | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,504 Square Feet | Built in None

Wonderful opportunity for cute yet sizable rancher property. Conveniently close to major roads ways and shopping. Asset is OCCUPIED DO NOT Disturb the occupants. Cash Only. AS IS

For open house information, contact Arben Profka, Huntingdon Valley at 215-379-2002

Copyright © 2021 Coldwell Banker Hearthside. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HEARTHSIDE-PAMC2002128)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04felF_0aveNHbG00

15 Preston Lane, Delanco, 08075

2 Beds 2 Baths | $420,855 | Single Family Residence | 1,748 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bristol by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction, ranch home plan featuring 1,748 square feet of living space, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. Look no further than the Bristol for the convenience of first floor living! The foyer welcomes you in past a large bedroom and flex room, you decide how this space functions! The kitchen with a large island perfect for prep work, entertaining and casual dining flows effortlessly into the living room and dining area. The owners suite is off the main living area and features a spacious bathroom and huge walk-in closet that has a door into the laundry room simplifying an everyday chore! In addition, enjoy our All-in Pricing with upgraded cabinetry, granite/quartz countertops, upgraded flooring, and ceramic bathrooms all included in the price of the home!In accordance with 5:26:10.3- The purpose of this advertising is to solicit nonbinding reservations. The nonbinding reservation is not a contract and may be cancelled by the prospective purchaser at any time, without cause. Any money paid to the developer shall be refunded to the prospective purchaser upon request and cancellation of the nonbinding reservation.

For open house information, contact Crossings at Delanco Station Information D.R. Horton - New Jersey

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-41148-410-41148-411480000-1317)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Philly Report

Philly Report

Philadelphia, PA
4K+
Followers
799
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Bristol, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Huntingdon Valley, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Real Estate
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homes For Sale#Advertising#Living Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

House hunting? Check these Philadelphia townhomes

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) If you’re on the market for a home in Philadelphia, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Lifestyle wrap: Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Life in Philadelphia has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Philadelphia area, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.64 per gallon

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Philadelphia area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Eastcoast at 2201 Federal St. Regular there was listed at $3.01 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.65 at Shell at 1135 Vine St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Survey of Philadelphia diesel prices shows where to save $0.90 per gallon

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) You could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on diesel in Philadelphia, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Philadelphia area went to Eastcoast at 7300 S Crescent Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.99, at Sunoco at 3750 W Girard Ave, the survey found:
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Philadelphia, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Philadelphia area, click here.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Philadelphia, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Amera at 2200 W Allegheny Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Amera at 601 W Girard Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
JobsPosted by
Philly Report

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 2. Entry Level - Spanish Bilingual Inside Sales Representative (Remote - Home Based Work); 3. Licensed Medicare Insurance Sales - Work from Home, Sign on
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

This is the cheapest gas in Philadelphia right now

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Philadelphia area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon. Conoco at 5420 Nj-38 E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 4400 Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Local price review shows Philadelphia diesel price, cheapest station

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.90 in the greater Philadelphia area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Philadelphia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Eastcoast at 7300 S Crescent Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Sunoco at 3750 W Girard Ave.

Comments / 0

Community Policy