Homes for sale in Philadelphia: New listings

19 Preston Lane, Delanco, 08075 2 Beds 2 Baths | $407,825 | Single Family Residence | 1,748 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bristol by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction, ranch home plan featuring 1,748 square feet of living space, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. Look no further than the Bristol for the convenience of first floor living! The foyer welcomes you in past a large bedroom and flex room, you decide how this space functions! The kitchen with a large island perfect for prep work, entertaining and casual dining flows effortlessly into the living room and dining area. The owners suite is off the main living area and features a spacious bathroom and huge walk-in closet that has a door into the laundry room simplifying an everyday chore! In addition, enjoy our All-in Pricing with upgraded cabinetry, granite/quartz countertops, upgraded flooring, and ceramic bathrooms all included in the price of the home!In accordance with 5:26:10.3- The purpose of this advertising is to solicit nonbinding reservations. The nonbinding reservation is not a contract and may be cancelled by the prospective purchaser at any time, without cause. Any money paid to the developer shall be refunded to the prospective purchaser upon request and cancellation of the nonbinding reservation.

59 Walton Way, Delanco, 08075 2 Beds 2 Baths | $385,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,865 Square Feet | Built in None

The Clifton by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction, ranch home plan featuring 1,865 square feet of living space, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. With a roomy and flexible floor plan, the Clifton is just as inviting as it is functional! The foyer welcomes you in past a large bedroom, full bath and flex room, you decide how this space functions! The kitchen has plenty of counter space and a large modern island thats perfect for prep work, dining and entertaining guests. The kitchen opens to the spacious, open great room to be used however best fits your needs and lifestyle. Tucked behind the kitchen is the owners suite which features a luxurious bathroom and two large walk-in closets, storage will not be an issue! In addition, enjoy our All-in Pricing with upgraded cabinetry, granite/quartz countertops, upgraded flooring, and ceramic bathrooms all included in the price of the home!In accordance with 5:26:10.3- The purpose of this advertising is to solicit nonbinding reservations. The nonbinding reservation is not a contract and may be cancelled by the prospective purchaser at any time, without cause. Any money paid to the developer shall be refunded to the prospective purchaser upon request and cancellation of the nonbinding reservation.

207 Osceola Avenue, Elkins Park, 19027 3 Beds 1 Bath | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,504 Square Feet | Built in None

Wonderful opportunity for cute yet sizable rancher property. Conveniently close to major roads ways and shopping. Asset is OCCUPIED DO NOT Disturb the occupants. Cash Only. AS IS

15 Preston Lane, Delanco, 08075 2 Beds 2 Baths | $420,855 | Single Family Residence | 1,748 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bristol by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction, ranch home plan featuring 1,748 square feet of living space, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. Look no further than the Bristol for the convenience of first floor living! The foyer welcomes you in past a large bedroom and flex room, you decide how this space functions! The kitchen with a large island perfect for prep work, entertaining and casual dining flows effortlessly into the living room and dining area. The owners suite is off the main living area and features a spacious bathroom and huge walk-in closet that has a door into the laundry room simplifying an everyday chore! In addition, enjoy our All-in Pricing with upgraded cabinetry, granite/quartz countertops, upgraded flooring, and ceramic bathrooms all included in the price of the home!In accordance with 5:26:10.3- The purpose of this advertising is to solicit nonbinding reservations. The nonbinding reservation is not a contract and may be cancelled by the prospective purchaser at any time, without cause. Any money paid to the developer shall be refunded to the prospective purchaser upon request and cancellation of the nonbinding reservation.

