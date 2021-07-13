Cancel
Walnut Creek, CA

Urban home ownership in Walnut Creek? These condos are on the market

Contra Costa Today
(WALNUT CREEK, CA) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Walnut Creek condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30QNF4_0aveNGiX00

260 Chilpancingo Parkway, Pleasant Hill, 94523

1 Bed 1 Bath | $295,000 | Condominium | 614 Square Feet | Built in 1973

What An Amazing Location For This 1 Bed 1 Bath Upper Unit Pleasant Hill Condo. Only A 5-10 Minute Walk To DVC Or The Sun Valley Mall. Commuting Somewhere Else? I Can Not Think Of A More Centrally Located Property, Next To Most Major Freeways. Great Pool and Shared Laundry. Also Great For Investors.

For open house information, contact Ryan DeAmaral, Twin Oaks Real Estate INC at 707-746-8700

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321056482)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cH92T_0aveNGiX00

6787 Skyview Drive, Oakland, 94605

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,450,625 | Condominium | 2,903 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Daisy Finazzo - Agt: 925-7680209 - S K Y V I E W is a brand new collection of homes where executive living reaches new heights. This prestigious Oakland Hills location boasts breathtaking 4 bridge views to enjoy from from your personal expansive and relaxing balconies. With 3 different luxurious residences to choose from, you will find endless prestigious amenities and quality craftsmanship throughout your executive residence. Luxury living is key at S K Y V I E W .You won’t want to miss this opportunity to own your own piece of the best in Bay Area living.

For open house information, contact Daisy Finazzo, Discovery Realty Inc. at 888-414-6637

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40926002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Jwkj_0aveNGiX00

5035 Barrenstar Way, San Ramon, 94582

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,099,000 | Condominium | 1,839 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Shikha G Kapur - Agt: 925-3953847 - Amidst the highly desirable Cantera Gale Ranch community, this Luxurious Townhouse style NORTH WEST FACING Condo is designed with an open floor plan and high-end upgrades throughout the house. This corner unit is equipped with custom finish cabinets, upgraded carpet, custom closets, RO system, 2 zone AC, tankless water heater, and an attached garage, making it highly desirable from top to bottom. Furthermore, it is brightly lit with recess lights to make your home enjoyable year round. Whether you and your family want to entertain in the beautiful Chef’s kitchen, upgraded with oversized center island with dangling lights, stainless steel appliances, spacious pantry and quarts counter tops, or take it outside to the balcony, this home will have a cozy feeling day or night. Outside the home, the community has a pool and low HOA, while also being walking distance to the award-winning schools. This property is not just a great house, but the perfect home for you and your family!

For open house information, contact Shikha Kapur, Keller Williams Realty at 925-855-8333

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40956405)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBJeN_0aveNGiX00

99 Cleaveland Rd, Pleasant Hill, 94523

2 Beds 2 Baths | $488,000 | Condominium | 1,131 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Anne Skeffington - Agt: 510-3345046 - Great central Location. Delightful light-filled Condo in Pleasant Hill. Great floor-plan that utilizes the square footage, nice flow through the living areas. Two large bedrooms, both with bathrooms. Two sweet patio's on either side of property make for a relaxing space, and a private outside. Walk to everything!! Great Value for a home in Pleasant Hill.

For open house information, contact Anne Skeffington, Coldwell Banker Bartels at 510-758-8050

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40956435)

