Top condo units for sale in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Bronx condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Bronx, pulled from our classifieds:

203-207 Hackensack Plank Rd, Weehawken, 07086 2 Beds 2 Baths | $615,000 | Condominium | 1,265 Square Feet | Built in None

This fantastic and spacious 2 bedroom/2 bathroom penthouse unit has it all, including incredible panoramic NYC views from every window. Enjoy all the modern day conveniences of city living, including: deeded parking spot, central HVAC, full sized GE washer/dryer in unit, master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, Nest thermostat and Nest smoke/CO detectors, and shared back patio with common grill. The home's expansive open floor plan has great versatile space, good for living, working, and entertaining. Fantastic location, close to shops, restaurants, parks, and 1/2 block from the NJ Transit bus stop into Port Authority.

300 Newark St, Hoboken, 07030 1 Bed 1 Bath | $569,000 | Condominium | 855 Square Feet | Built in None

Fantastic downtown location in the Jefferson Trust Building. This large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 855 sq. ft. unit offers a spacious open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, plenty of natural light, custom walk in closet in master and a PRIVATE balcony. The elevator building comes complete with a fitness center and wash/dryer on every floor! Conveniently located near shops, restaurants, nightlife and transportation to NYC via PATH or Bus. Parking located across the street for any additional monthly fee. Don't miss out on this perfect opportunity to call this place home!

372 Main Street, Port Washington, 11050 2 Beds 2 Baths | $699,900 | Condominium | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Move right into this renovated, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 62+ Condo. Renovations include new designer kitchen w/ quartz counter and stainless steel appliances, 2 new bathrooms, new flooring/carpeting, fresh paint, etc. Centrally located to all! Don't miss out on this opportunity!

541 Gates Avenue, Brooklyn, 11216 2 Beds 2 Baths | $598,000 | Condominium | 829 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Come home to this Updated 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Condo with your own Private Backyard in the Bedford Stuyvesant area of Brooklyn! This Apartment features an Open Layout Living Room & Dining Room, Kitchen, Half Bathroom, 2 Bedrooms and a Full Bathroom. Lots of closet space and natural light throughout! The unit also features Stainless Steel appliances and Granite Countertops. This home has a Private Backyard perfect for entertaining family and friends! Storage Room and Washer/Dryer designated for the unit. Low Common Charges of $238.61/month includes insurance, repairs, exterminator, electricity, cleaning & snow removal of the common areas, as well as management fee and garbage removal. Water charge is paid separately on a quarterly basis. Low Property Tax of just $1,039.84/yr, abated until 2031! Pet Friendly! Hot Water Tank is only 3 years old! Close to public transportation (B52, B43, B38, B15 buses and the G Train). School District 13, with Brooklyn Academy High School, Marcus Garvey Elementary School, Bedford Academy High School, Brooklyn Waldorf School, Decatur Junior High School, MS 596 Peace Academy, Leadership Prep, Benjamin Banneker School and Success Academy Lafayette Middle School nearby. Within close proximity to Herbert Von King Park, Tompkins Ave & Bedford Ave with tons of shopping and dining options! Please present all offers!

