Manhattan, NY

House hunt Manhattan: See what’s on the market now

Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 12 days ago

(Manhattan, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Manhattan than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kjs1o_0aveNBIu00

1410 Franklin Avenue, Bronx, 10456

4 Beds 2 Baths | $600,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in 2003

We are currently ONLY entertaining offers on our properties as we are inundated with interested parties.. Please do submit offers in writing via email. Please be sure to have the address and offer amount on the email Offers are reviewed by the selling party of the property and not the bank. This is NOT a REO. NOTE: We are contracted by the seller and do not advise regarding offers. Access is ONLY provided when an offer is accepted, buyers will be given a due diligence period in which they will have a chance to expedite a contract for submission to the bank where we will then require proof of funds and other documents the bank needs to expedite the shortsale. Due to investor/servicer guidelines, status of properties under short sale review cannot be changed from "available" to "under contract" if a contract has been signed. This property must be kept open to the public view. Please email our office with any inquiries.

For open house information, contact Eric Lee, SOWAE CORP at 646-443-6607

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10989440)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3boRJe_0aveNBIu00

141-16 25Th Road, Flushing, 11354

3 Beds 1 Bath | $370,000 | Stock Cooperative | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Here is a beautiful RARE 920sq ft 3 bedroom Co-op in the sought after Mitchell Gardens Development! This 3B unit welcomes you with an abundance of natural light, hardwood floors throughout, a large living room, formal dining area, updated kitchen, 1 bathroom, and 3 bedrooms! When you find yourself with free time, you can go downstairs to the gym or go for a stroll in the nearby park. Laundry in building, bike and storage room available. PARKING IS AVAILABLE ON DEMAND. MAINTENANCE INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES. QM20 Express Bus to Manhattan, local buses Q44/34/20A/20B to downtown Flushing are right down the block as well.

For open house information, contact Ricardo Pena, Signature Premier Properties at 631-422-3100

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-3293874)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YAKmH_0aveNBIu00

749 E 231St Street, Bronx, 10466

2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,999 | Stock Cooperative | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1957

This lovely 2 bedroom apartment with spectacular views is worth seeing. Enjoy this desirable area and the convenience it brings shopping, railroad, subway, and close to Parkway. This well maintain cooperative consist of 4 buildings with onsite parking. AO

For open house information, contact Yvette Brown, Grand Lux Realty, Inc. at 914-273-9688

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-H6090115)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wwjh1_0aveNBIu00

136-24 Carlton Place, Flushing, 11354

2 Beds 1 Bath | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1925

We are currently ONLY entertaining offers on our properties as we are inundated with interested parties.. Please do submit offers in writing via email. Please be sure to have the address and offer amount on the email Offers are reviewed by the selling party of the property and not the bank. This is NOT a REO. NOTE: We are contracted by the seller and do not advise regarding offers. Access is ONLY provided when an offer is accepted, buyers will be given a due diligence period in which they will have a chance to expedite a contract for submission to the bank where we will then require proof of funds and other documents the bank needs to expedite the shortsale.

For open house information, contact Eric Lee, SOWAE CORP at 646-443-6607

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10630802)

See more property details

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan, NY
With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Top condo units for sale in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Manhattan condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Top homes for sale in Manhattan

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Meadowwood At Gateway most desirable affordable Condo 5th floor unit with huge living room, dining area, Eat in Kitchen, 66ft private balcony, 2 large
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan events calendar

1. Play Pool! Just $15/Hour!; 2. Wonderful Live Safe Comedy Show in New York City- The Upper West Side; 3. Paint In The Park; 4. Oak Tree Identification Workshop in Central Park – 2 hrs (10 am - 12); 5. After Work Sunset Picnic Party In Riverside Park On
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Save $1.34 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Manhattan area offering savings of $1.34 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.29 at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. 100% REMOTE Enterprise Account Executive - Enterprise SaaS; 2. Independent Contract Recruiter - REMOTE; 3. Salesforce Administrator, Aurea Software (Remote) - $60,000/year USD; 4. Customer Service Representative Remote; 5. Customer Support
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $2.00

(MANHATTAN, NY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $2.00 in the greater Manhattan area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Manhattan area went to Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, the survey found:
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Get hired! Job openings in and around Manhattan

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Manhattan: 1. Local CDL A Delivery Truck Driver; 2. Sales Representative (Remote); 3. Operations Support Analyst; 4. Urgent Hiring - Shipt Shopper; 5. Greeter; 6. Administrative Assistant / Coordinator; 7. Field Service Representative; 8. Delivery
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Your Manhattan lifestyle news

(MANHATTAN, NY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Manhattan area, click here.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Diesel price check: This is Manhattan's cheapest station

(MANHATTAN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.40 if you’re buying diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Manhattan area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.39, listed at BP at 2157 Amsterdam Ave.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Live events coming up in Manhattan

1. Lambs For Slaughter: Bedtime Stories For Select Nights; 2. Letture in Pista; 3. Blockchain Center NYC - NFT Workshop; 4. Wonderful Live Safe Comedy Show in New York City- The Upper West Side; 5. Mothers of Songs: Tribute to Female Singer-Songwriters @ Central Park;

