House hunt Manhattan: See what’s on the market now

(Manhattan, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Manhattan than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1410 Franklin Avenue, Bronx, 10456 4 Beds 2 Baths | $600,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in 2003

We are currently ONLY entertaining offers on our properties as we are inundated with interested parties.. Please do submit offers in writing via email. Please be sure to have the address and offer amount on the email Offers are reviewed by the selling party of the property and not the bank. This is NOT a REO. NOTE: We are contracted by the seller and do not advise regarding offers. Access is ONLY provided when an offer is accepted, buyers will be given a due diligence period in which they will have a chance to expedite a contract for submission to the bank where we will then require proof of funds and other documents the bank needs to expedite the shortsale. Due to investor/servicer guidelines, status of properties under short sale review cannot be changed from "available" to "under contract" if a contract has been signed. This property must be kept open to the public view. Please email our office with any inquiries.

For open house information, contact Eric Lee, SOWAE CORP at 646-443-6607

141-16 25Th Road, Flushing, 11354 3 Beds 1 Bath | $370,000 | Stock Cooperative | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Here is a beautiful RARE 920sq ft 3 bedroom Co-op in the sought after Mitchell Gardens Development! This 3B unit welcomes you with an abundance of natural light, hardwood floors throughout, a large living room, formal dining area, updated kitchen, 1 bathroom, and 3 bedrooms! When you find yourself with free time, you can go downstairs to the gym or go for a stroll in the nearby park. Laundry in building, bike and storage room available. PARKING IS AVAILABLE ON DEMAND. MAINTENANCE INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES. QM20 Express Bus to Manhattan, local buses Q44/34/20A/20B to downtown Flushing are right down the block as well.

For open house information, contact Ricardo Pena, Signature Premier Properties at 631-422-3100

749 E 231St Street, Bronx, 10466 2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,999 | Stock Cooperative | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1957

This lovely 2 bedroom apartment with spectacular views is worth seeing. Enjoy this desirable area and the convenience it brings shopping, railroad, subway, and close to Parkway. This well maintain cooperative consist of 4 buildings with onsite parking. AO

For open house information, contact Yvette Brown, Grand Lux Realty, Inc. at 914-273-9688

136-24 Carlton Place, Flushing, 11354 2 Beds 1 Bath | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1925

We are currently ONLY entertaining offers on our properties as we are inundated with interested parties.. Please do submit offers in writing via email. Please be sure to have the address and offer amount on the email Offers are reviewed by the selling party of the property and not the bank. This is NOT a REO. NOTE: We are contracted by the seller and do not advise regarding offers. Access is ONLY provided when an offer is accepted, buyers will be given a due diligence period in which they will have a chance to expedite a contract for submission to the bank where we will then require proof of funds and other documents the bank needs to expedite the shortsale.

For open house information, contact Eric Lee, SOWAE CORP at 646-443-6607