House-hunt Fairfield: What’s on the market

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Looking for a house in Fairfield? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Fairfield area:

115 Fresh Meadow Drive, Trumbull, 06611 4 Beds 4 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,268 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Gorgeous quintessential colonial set in highly desirable Tashua neighborhood. This builder renovated home has been tastefully updated and redesigned to include all the modern features and amenities of a new home. Boasting a bright open first floor layout including entrance foyer, large living room, formal dining room, family room with fireplace adjacent to stunning new custom kitchen separated by a breakfast area, and must haves first floor home office and mudroom. Second floor features 4 ample bedrooms including master suite with walk-in closet and lavish master bath. Finished lower level adds 850sf of extra living space for the family or potential in-law setup. New interior/exterior paint and hardwood floors throughout. New lighting, hardware, and fixtures. New high efficiency gas hvac system. New driveway. Home is in perfect condition. All set on quiet street in a private, peaceful setting.

For open house information, contact Basil Amso, Re/Max Right Choice at 203-268-1118

15 Oakwood Court, Norwalk, 06850 4 Beds 4 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,884 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Everything your looking for is here in this beautifully done expanded raised ranch in the Silvermine area of Norwalk. End Of Cul-de-sac, Pool, C/A, Newly finished Hardwood floors, Master Suite that rivals a Five Star Hotel - Morning Balcony, Huge Walk in Closet with built-ins, Master bath with extra large bubble tub separate steam shower. Three more bedrooms, Livingroom with fireplace for cooler weather boasting built in book cases. Lower level with separate office, Game/family/party room with sliders, Separate laundry room with half bath. Large deck and surround for above ground pool. If you need more storage there is a completely separate storage room under the master bedroom with it's own entrance. This home also has security system, wired for sound - just need a receiver. Brand new wiring for generator hook up. Come take a look - Make sure to watch our virtual walk through attached to the listing. We will be accepting showings as of May 22nd.

For open house information, contact Lisa DeVellis, William Pitt Sotheby's Int'l at 203-796-7700

95 Old West Mountain Road, Ridgefield, 06877 5 Beds 8 Baths | $3,195,000 | Single Family Residence | 9,093 Square Feet | Built in 2009

One of a kind European influenced stone manor completed in 2010 with highest level of craftsmanship on 3.27 flat acres in top SW location, just 11 miles to the Katonah station & 56 miles to Midtown. This gracious country estate offers gated entry, slate composite roof with snow guards, copper leaders & gutters, multiple balconies, Belgian block lined oil & stone driveway, stone walled front parking courtyard, plus rear driveway to the attached 4 car garage. The elegant manicured setting also includes both front & back stone patios, formal English gardens & lush rolling lawn. Total 9,093 sf on the 1st & 2nd floors with 5 BR, 6 full/2 half baths, plus additional 1,380 sf in the substantially finished 3rd floor & another 985 sf in the partially finished lower level (apprx 11,500 sf if all fully completed). Masterful interior finishing with timbered ceilings, beams, wide board floors, rounded windows/archways, stucco walls, & 5 fireplaces. State of the art chef's kitchen with Gaggenau steamer, induction cooktop, armoire enclosed double Sub-Zero fridges with freezer drawers, built-in coffee station, & most impressive vaulted octagonal breakfast room with beamed ceiling & fireplace featuring antique Belgian fire brick. Built in bar; paneled pub room; solarium with copper lined planter plumbed for waterfall; all ensuite bedrooms; propane forced air with 6 zones; radiant heated floors in master bath & garage; 600 amps electrical; & automatic generator. Must be seen to be appreciated.

For open house information, contact Laura J Freed Ancona, William Pitt Sotheby's Int'l at 203-438-9531

832 Brewster Street, Bridgeport, 06605 2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 844 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Cute bungalow ranch with an excellent commuter's location! This house is located between Saint Mary's by the Sea and the Fairfield Metro train station offering a short bike ride to each. Walk to Black Rock's shopping and restaurants this summer! This bungalow ranch offers easy one level living with plenty of off street parking and a perfect garden style front yard. The main level of the house features an open living room/dining room combo, two bedrooms, den/office area, full bath and good size kitchen. House has been remodeled with new roof, paint, carpet, heating system, kitchen and bath. Plenty of storage and closet space!

For open house information, contact Sal Spadaccino, Spadaccino Realty Team at 203-368-3388