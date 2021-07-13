Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, CT

House-hunt Fairfield: What’s on the market

Posted by 
Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
 12 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Looking for a house in Fairfield? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Fairfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FNZw6_0aveN6yW00

115 Fresh Meadow Drive, Trumbull, 06611

4 Beds 4 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,268 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Gorgeous quintessential colonial set in highly desirable Tashua neighborhood. This builder renovated home has been tastefully updated and redesigned to include all the modern features and amenities of a new home. Boasting a bright open first floor layout including entrance foyer, large living room, formal dining room, family room with fireplace adjacent to stunning new custom kitchen separated by a breakfast area, and must haves first floor home office and mudroom. Second floor features 4 ample bedrooms including master suite with walk-in closet and lavish master bath. Finished lower level adds 850sf of extra living space for the family or potential in-law setup. New interior/exterior paint and hardwood floors throughout. New lighting, hardware, and fixtures. New high efficiency gas hvac system. New driveway. Home is in perfect condition. All set on quiet street in a private, peaceful setting.

For open house information, contact Basil Amso, Re/Max Right Choice at 203-268-1118

Copyright © 2021 SmartMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTMLS-170411257)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2xBw_0aveN6yW00

15 Oakwood Court, Norwalk, 06850

4 Beds 4 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,884 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Everything your looking for is here in this beautifully done expanded raised ranch in the Silvermine area of Norwalk. End Of Cul-de-sac, Pool, C/A, Newly finished Hardwood floors, Master Suite that rivals a Five Star Hotel - Morning Balcony, Huge Walk in Closet with built-ins, Master bath with extra large bubble tub separate steam shower. Three more bedrooms, Livingroom with fireplace for cooler weather boasting built in book cases. Lower level with separate office, Game/family/party room with sliders, Separate laundry room with half bath. Large deck and surround for above ground pool. If you need more storage there is a completely separate storage room under the master bedroom with it's own entrance. This home also has security system, wired for sound - just need a receiver. Brand new wiring for generator hook up. Come take a look - Make sure to watch our virtual walk through attached to the listing. We will be accepting showings as of May 22nd.

For open house information, contact Lisa DeVellis, William Pitt Sotheby's Int'l at 203-796-7700

Copyright © 2021 SmartMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTMLS-170400786)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wzVfq_0aveN6yW00

95 Old West Mountain Road, Ridgefield, 06877

5 Beds 8 Baths | $3,195,000 | Single Family Residence | 9,093 Square Feet | Built in 2009

One of a kind European influenced stone manor completed in 2010 with highest level of craftsmanship on 3.27 flat acres in top SW location, just 11 miles to the Katonah station & 56 miles to Midtown. This gracious country estate offers gated entry, slate composite roof with snow guards, copper leaders & gutters, multiple balconies, Belgian block lined oil & stone driveway, stone walled front parking courtyard, plus rear driveway to the attached 4 car garage. The elegant manicured setting also includes both front & back stone patios, formal English gardens & lush rolling lawn. Total 9,093 sf on the 1st & 2nd floors with 5 BR, 6 full/2 half baths, plus additional 1,380 sf in the substantially finished 3rd floor & another 985 sf in the partially finished lower level (apprx 11,500 sf if all fully completed). Masterful interior finishing with timbered ceilings, beams, wide board floors, rounded windows/archways, stucco walls, & 5 fireplaces. State of the art chef's kitchen with Gaggenau steamer, induction cooktop, armoire enclosed double Sub-Zero fridges with freezer drawers, built-in coffee station, & most impressive vaulted octagonal breakfast room with beamed ceiling & fireplace featuring antique Belgian fire brick. Built in bar; paneled pub room; solarium with copper lined planter plumbed for waterfall; all ensuite bedrooms; propane forced air with 6 zones; radiant heated floors in master bath & garage; 600 amps electrical; & automatic generator. Must be seen to be appreciated.

For open house information, contact Laura J Freed Ancona, William Pitt Sotheby's Int'l at 203-438-9531

Copyright © 2021 SmartMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTMLS-170406589)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yd7SE_0aveN6yW00

832 Brewster Street, Bridgeport, 06605

2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 844 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Cute bungalow ranch with an excellent commuter's location! This house is located between Saint Mary's by the Sea and the Fairfield Metro train station offering a short bike ride to each. Walk to Black Rock's shopping and restaurants this summer! This bungalow ranch offers easy one level living with plenty of off street parking and a perfect garden style front yard. The main level of the house features an open living room/dining room combo, two bedrooms, den/office area, full bath and good size kitchen. House has been remodeled with new roof, paint, carpet, heating system, kitchen and bath. Plenty of storage and closet space!

For open house information, contact Sal Spadaccino, Spadaccino Realty Team at 203-368-3388

Copyright © 2021 SmartMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CTMLS-170401927)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County, CT
1K+
Followers
570
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state’s southwestern corner. Stay updated on statewide news, COVID-19 changes, feel-good stories and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield, CT
Real Estate
Fairfield, CT
Business
City
Fairfield, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Restaurants#Pub#Storage Room#House#Re Max Right Choice#Silvermine#Pool#European#Belgian#English#3rd Floor#Spadaccino Realty Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Fairfield, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Top homes for sale in Fairfield

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Raised Ranch style home in the Treeland section of Bridgeport on Stratford line in perfect move in condition. Interior Features include: 2000 Square Feet
Fairfield, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Life in Fairfield has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Fairfield area, click here.
Fairfield, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Save $0.31 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, CT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fairfield area offering savings of $0.31 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Massey at 40 Hollister Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.98 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 165 Round Hill Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Fairfield, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Survey pinpoints Fairfield's cheapest diesel

(FAIRFIELD, CT) You could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon on diesel in Fairfield, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Fairfield area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.07, at Star Fuels at 350 Jennings Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Mobil at 2093 Post Rd.
Milford, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Sand tiger shark spotted in Milford

(COEX Aquarium via Getty Images) (MILFORD, Conn.) A sand tiger shark was spotted at a state park in Milford on Tuesday, according to News 12. The shark was caught on video by a New Haven man at Silver Sands State Park. Animal expert Mark Fowler said that there is no need to worry because, for the most part, sand tiger sharks are harmless, despite their toothy appearance.
Fairfield, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.51

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.51 if you’re buying diesel in Fairfield, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Fairfield area went to Star Fuels at 350 Jennings Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.5, at Shell at 145 Lordship Blvd, the survey found:

Comments / 0

Community Policy