Check out these townhomes for sale in Seattle

(SEATTLE, WA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Seattle’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

3651 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, 98103 2 Beds 2 Baths | $695,000 | Townhouse | 960 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Beautiful townhouse less than a block from the heart of Fremont! Light and bright open floor plan with tall ceilings. Gas fireplace, white bamboo floors with hydronic radiant heat. Large kitchen with Viking appliances, gas range, and shaker style maple cabinets. Deck and private courtyard. Full size private garage with storage. No HOA/no dues. Walk to bars/restaurants, farmer's market, the canal, Gasworks, breweries, and tech. Easy commute to Downtown or Ballard. Does it get any better

127 20Th Avenue, Seattle, 98112 3 Beds 2 Baths | $830,000 | Townhouse | 1,190 Square Feet | Built in 1999

A wonderful location on a quiet tree-lined street in Capitol Hill, this back corner townhouse is both private and convenient. Beautiful hardwood floors and natural light on the main level, with high vaulted ceilings and views of the Cascades from upstairs. Spacious bedrooms with new carpet, walk-in closet and large skylight upstairs as well. Enjoy a bonus 3rd bedroom downstairs with sliding glass door to a fully-fenced garden patio. Half-bath on main floor. Attached garage off the alley. Ideal setup for working from home while being walkable to lots of restaurants and shopping. Miller Park/Community Center 1 block away.

9214 157Th Pl Ne, Redmond, 98052 0 Bed 0 Bath | $739,000 | Townhouse | 1,258 Square Feet | Built in 1995

MOVE IN READY -- just remodeled bright townhome in the popular Rivertrail community. Brand new flooring and quartz countertops and sinks in kitchen and bathrooms with fresh paint throughout. Plumbing and water heater updated. The home is filled with abundance of natural light along with a quiet patio on a greenbelt. Upstairs primary bedroom has vaulted ceilings, en suite bath with walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom, full bath and laundry room. Attached garage + 2 private parking spots. Seconds from famous Sammamish River Trail, close by Bella Bottega shopping mall, groceries and perfect for commute to 520/405, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Facebook & direct buses to Seattle. Highly rated Lake Washington schools. Welcome home to Rivertrail!

11408 115Th Ln Ne, Kirkland, 98033 2 Beds 3 Baths | $849,950 | Townhouse | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Welcome home to Place One Sixteen and this gorgeous 2 story townhome. This end unit features soaring vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows and open sight lines for easy entertaining. The spacious living room features a gas fireplace and opens to the dining room and kitchen. Extend your living space outdoors to the large patio and the privacy of gorgeous Northwest style landscaping. Upstairs you will enjoy a large loft/family room with vaulted ceilings and solar tube skylights. The master suite features a walk-in closet, additional closet and ensuite full bath. Multiple skylights and large windows ensure an abundance of natural light. Enjoy all the benefits of home ownership with the convenience of the condo lifestyle. Nestled among the trees, this lovely home is ideally located for East side commuting. Minutes from Kirkland, Redmond, Bellevue with easy access to 405 & 520, transit and thriving dining, retail & business hubs.

