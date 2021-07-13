Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Atlanta

ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 12 days ago

(Atlanta, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Atlanta than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45NBnO_0aveMx7n00

1276 Reilly Lane, Clarkston, 30021

3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Brick front ranch style house with beautiful hardwood floors. Enclosed sunroom over looks a large fenced backyard. Near Marta, shopping, Park & I-285. Two car garage with extra space. Totally remodeled kitchen with SS appliances.

For open house information, contact JOSEPH ISSA, Atlanta Communities at 770-240-2001

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6885462)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dv4uj_0aveMx7n00

2539 Ellijay Drive Ne, Brookhaven, 30319

4 Beds 4 Baths | $675,000 | Townhouse | 3,744 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Location, location! Walk a short distance to Haven, Kaleidoscope, and all the Brookhaven Shops. This beautiful end unit townhome is all brick and in August will be painted WHITE WITH ALL NEW EXTERIOR LIGHT FIXTURES. This designer owned townhome has been updated top to bottom with one of the prettiest kitchens you will ever find at this price point. There is a new roof, new garage door and a new deck. The separate flex space adorned with a full bath and kitchenette with it's own entrance. IN THE CENTER OF THE CUL-DE-SAC THERE IS A ROW OF VISITOR PARKING.

For open house information, contact SARAH PEARSON, Ansley Real Estate at 404-480-4663

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6886504)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gl9Fc_0aveMx7n00

3851 W Nancy Creek Place Ne, Brookhaven, 30319

3 Beds 3 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,188 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Wooded & wonderful modern Brookhaven gem! You'll think you are in the mountains on this private cul-de-sac street with Nancy Creek in your own front yard! This large 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has a dramatic cathedral ceiling great room with floor-to-ceiling fireplace! Patio doors open to the deck for enjoying your own private retreat, including loads of beautiful landscaping, koi ponds and built in fountain areas. Updated eat-in kitchen with island and adjacent screened porch. New hardwoods upstairs and all bedrooms and laundry on the same level! Property has an array of wild life visiting the creek, you may see Deer, Fox, Owls and more! Walk to popular Murphy Candler Park. Minutes to Marist, Perimeter Mall, and St. Joseph’s hospital. HGTV finalist for “Elbow Room”.

For open house information, contact Amber Goodwin, Keller Knapp, Inc. at 404-370-0092

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6907831)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TUGd4_0aveMx7n00

3689 Deer Springs Parkway, Ellenwood, 30294

4 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,616 Square Feet | Built in 2003

BACK ON THE MARKET. TENANT OCCUPIED. The previous buyer was an investor and terminated due to rent restrictions in the community. According to HOA the lease permit will terminate when the property is sold. Tenants have until August 31st to move out. This home located in the Deer Springs subdivision in Ellenwood offers 4 bedrooms, a huge master bedroom with a sitting area, all bedrooms are upstairs (carpet). Please do not disturb tenants The house is well kept, more pictures are available upon request, access to the house is by appointment only, limited access due to tenants' schedules.

For open house information, contact Juan Visbal, Georgia Total Realty at 770-729-0575

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6897263)

See more property details

ABOUT

With ATL Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

