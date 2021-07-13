Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alameda, CA

Homes for sale in Alameda: New listings

Posted by 
The Alameda Daily
The Alameda Daily
 12 days ago

(ALAMEDA, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Alameda listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8onq_0aveMwF400

379 Gambier Street, San Francisco, 94134

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,595,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Sitting atop sunny Portola, this thoughtfully remodeled 3BD+office/2BA home has everything you need, including awe-inspiring views of the Bay and beyond! The heart of the home is the open & welcoming living area, framed by tall arched doorways and a wood-burning porcelain fireplace. Enjoy grand meals in the chef's eat-in kitchen, featuring stainless steel Bosch appliances, a 9ft island, & a built-in bar area with wine fridge. 2 generous-sized bedrooms with a deck and a conveniently placed bathroom complete this level. Descend the stairs to find the 3rd bedroom, an office, a dedicated laundry room with folding station, steam room, and family room which leads out to the low-maintenance yard and firepit. The home is equipped with a Sonos system and in-ceiling speakers throughout, closets are outfitted by California Closets, and a dog shower in the garage. McClaren Park is right outside your door and access to 280/101 freeway and Glen Park BART is within minutes.

For open house information, contact Silvia Zeng, Compass SF at 415-738-7000

Copyright © 2021 San Francisco Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFMLSCA-421560026)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGEok_0aveMwF400

7400 Woodrow Dr, Oakland, 94611

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,799,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,322 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Tom Hendershot - Agt: 510-828-4650 - Imagine yourself in a Mediterranean masterpiece nestled in the hills, yet close to Montclair village. Welcome to 7400 Woodrow. Marvel at this truly unique home with a timeless feel. The architectural details & quality materials create a wonderful flow and a comfortable & relaxing place to call home. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with a large island & breakfast nook opening to a family room with a fireplace & private veranda. Entertain in the formal dining with butler's pantry & large formal living room w/fireplace. Relax in the magnificent primary bedroom with a large closet & a private deck. Warmly embrace indoor-outdoor living in the multiple outdoor decks & large multi-level backyard. Designed with beautiful interior spaces, rich woods, niches for displaying art & views of the trees from all the windows. With too many features to list, you must come and see this home for yourself. If you are looking for a secluded sanctuary to call your own this is for you.

For open house information, contact Tom Hendershot, Redfin at 877-973-3346

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40957541)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DvpBj_0aveMwF400

1748 103Rd Ave, Oakland, 94603

2 Beds 1 Bath | $529,800 | Single Family Residence | 728 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Suzanne Milanese - Agt: 510-5936895 - CUTE COTTAGE. Remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances included, island with breakfast bar & stylish floors, Remodeled bath with tiled bath & floor. Laundry closet with stackable washer /dryer. Carpeted living room & bedrooms. Fenced rear yard with storage building, patio, lemon tree and room for garden. Attached 1 car garage. Convenient location, minutes to shopping, freeway access & public transportation. Great for first time buyers!!!

For open house information, contact Suzanne Milanese, Coldwell Banker Bartels at 510-758-8050

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40957355)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AfIxI_0aveMwF400

612 E Lewelling Blvd, Hayward, 94541

3 Beds 2 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,324 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Paul Bradshaw - 510-276-7900 - Access to freeways 580 and 880. Garage converted to extra room with half bath and private entrance. Side access, approx. 5 off street parking spaces, storage building, Entryway has a beautiful floor to ceiling fireplace Room for upgrades.

For open house information, contact Paul Bradshaw, Independent Rl Est Brokers at 510-276-7900

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40954616)

See more property details

Comments / 0

The Alameda Daily

The Alameda Daily

Alameda, CA
358
Followers
379
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Alameda Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Montclair, CA
City
Portola, CA
Alameda, CA
Real Estate
State
California State
Alameda, CA
Business
City
Alameda, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homes For Sale#California Closets#Wine#Sonos#Compass Sf#Coldwell Banker Bartels#Entryway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Alameda-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Pier Porrino - Cell: 510-418-7227 - Chic 6th Floor Condo in Popular Jack London Square. Dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows in living room & bedroom w/fantastic
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Price check: Diesel prices around Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.00 in the greater Alameda area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Alameda area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 4280 Foothill Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was S.F. Oakland Truck Stop at 8255 San Leandro St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Job alert: These Alameda jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Alameda: 1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 07/20/2021, Average $60,195/Year; 2. Service Management Trainee; 3. Administrative Assistant; 4. Seasonal Shipt Shopper; 5. Shipping Receiving Clerk; 6. UPSMI Transportation Clerk; 7. CDL Owner Operators -
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Alameda events coming soon

1. LIVE Full Moon Sound Bath | Sound Healing With Crystal Bowls and Gongs; 2. Alameda High School Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony; 3. Yoga for Gardeners IN-PERSON; 4. All White R&B Experience On The Bay (3hr. Cruise 4 Level Elegant Yacht); 5. THE PERREO PARI CRUISE! - LABOR DAY
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) You could be saving up to $1.11 per gallon on diesel in Alameda, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Alameda area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 4280 Foothill Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 2120 Montana St, which listed a per-gallon price of $5.0.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Alameda gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.10 per gallon

(ALAMEDA, CA) According to Alameda gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas. Costco at 1900 Davis St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3750 International Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

House-hunt Alameda: What’s on the market

(ALAMEDA, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in Alameda, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Alameda area went to Exxon at 4280 Foothill Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.79, at S.F. Oakland Truck Stop at 8255 San Leandro St, the survey found:
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) According to Alameda gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1900 Davis St. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at Chevron at 1400 Powell St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

House hunting? Check these Alameda townhomes

(ALAMEDA, CA) If you’re on the market for a home in Alameda, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Comments / 0

Community Policy