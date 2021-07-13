Homes for sale in Alameda: New listings

(ALAMEDA, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Alameda listings:

379 Gambier Street, San Francisco, 94134 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,595,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Sitting atop sunny Portola, this thoughtfully remodeled 3BD+office/2BA home has everything you need, including awe-inspiring views of the Bay and beyond! The heart of the home is the open & welcoming living area, framed by tall arched doorways and a wood-burning porcelain fireplace. Enjoy grand meals in the chef's eat-in kitchen, featuring stainless steel Bosch appliances, a 9ft island, & a built-in bar area with wine fridge. 2 generous-sized bedrooms with a deck and a conveniently placed bathroom complete this level. Descend the stairs to find the 3rd bedroom, an office, a dedicated laundry room with folding station, steam room, and family room which leads out to the low-maintenance yard and firepit. The home is equipped with a Sonos system and in-ceiling speakers throughout, closets are outfitted by California Closets, and a dog shower in the garage. McClaren Park is right outside your door and access to 280/101 freeway and Glen Park BART is within minutes.

7400 Woodrow Dr, Oakland, 94611 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,799,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,322 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Tom Hendershot - Agt: 510-828-4650 - Imagine yourself in a Mediterranean masterpiece nestled in the hills, yet close to Montclair village. Welcome to 7400 Woodrow. Marvel at this truly unique home with a timeless feel. The architectural details & quality materials create a wonderful flow and a comfortable & relaxing place to call home. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with a large island & breakfast nook opening to a family room with a fireplace & private veranda. Entertain in the formal dining with butler's pantry & large formal living room w/fireplace. Relax in the magnificent primary bedroom with a large closet & a private deck. Warmly embrace indoor-outdoor living in the multiple outdoor decks & large multi-level backyard. Designed with beautiful interior spaces, rich woods, niches for displaying art & views of the trees from all the windows. With too many features to list, you must come and see this home for yourself. If you are looking for a secluded sanctuary to call your own this is for you.

1748 103Rd Ave, Oakland, 94603 2 Beds 1 Bath | $529,800 | Single Family Residence | 728 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Suzanne Milanese - Agt: 510-5936895 - CUTE COTTAGE. Remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances included, island with breakfast bar & stylish floors, Remodeled bath with tiled bath & floor. Laundry closet with stackable washer /dryer. Carpeted living room & bedrooms. Fenced rear yard with storage building, patio, lemon tree and room for garden. Attached 1 car garage. Convenient location, minutes to shopping, freeway access & public transportation. Great for first time buyers!!!

612 E Lewelling Blvd, Hayward, 94541 3 Beds 2 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,324 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Paul Bradshaw - 510-276-7900 - Access to freeways 580 and 880. Garage converted to extra room with half bath and private entrance. Side access, approx. 5 off street parking spaces, storage building, Entryway has a beautiful floor to ceiling fireplace Room for upgrades.

