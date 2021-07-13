Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Pacifica

(PACIFICA, CA) These Pacifica townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Pacifica, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

1276 Rosita Rd, Pacifica, 94044 2 Beds 2 Baths | $759,000 | Townhouse | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This gorgeous two-story townhome in the sought after Creekside community is now available! Open concept living room, kitchen with recessed lighting, wood cabinets, stainless appliances, granite countertops, and an eat-in breakfast bar. Dining area has recessed lighting and slider to the patio. Upper level has 2 bedrooms with generous closets, and a remodeled bathroom. Other features you're sure to enjoy include the fresh paint, new carpets, a private patio with mature trees. Also, a laundry room and storage that offers plenty of additional storage and access to your assigned covered carport only steps away from your patio gate. Enjoy the community clubhouse, pool or only minutes away to San Pedro Park walking and biking trails, Pacifica State Beach with surfing, fishing, sunsets and Sharp Park 18 hole golf course. You are close to everything you could need including great schools and restaurants. Offering an easy commute to nearby San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

701 2Nd Ave 1, San Mateo, 94401 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,398,000 | Townhouse | 1,590 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Live luxuriously in this bright and spacious townhome with the best of the Bay Area at your fingertips. Stroll 2 blocks to downtown San Mateo (97 Walk Score) where you'll find world class dining, entertainment, parks, shopping, and Caltrain access. Built in 2016 by renowned Hillsborough builder, Thorenfeldt Construction, this meticulously detailed 2-story home is a magnificent interpretation of modern Craftsman architecture. Intelligently designed with distinctive features such as stunning gray-hued hardwood floors, crisp white millwork, gorgeous tile selections, smart home wiring, LED lighting, and dual pane windows. Open concept living area leads to large gourmet kitchen equipped with stainless steel Bosch appliances, breakfast bar seating, and French doors that open to a private patio, perfect for enjoying a BBQ and fresh herb garden. Retreat upstairs to two expansive bedrooms, each with an elegant en suite bathroom and spacious closet. Attached 1-car garage plus carport.

1040 Continentals Way 3, Belmont, 94002 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,598,888 | Townhouse | 2,490 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Enjoy the breathtaking views from this spacious townhome perfectly situated on a canyon rim with views of a majestic greenbelt and Water Dog Lake. Three huge decks of this spacious 2490 sq. ft 3 bed, 4 bath home, Versatile floor plan with 3 master bedroom suits, kitchen with separate breakfast room and stunning living room with cathedral ceilings. Plenty of parking with a large 2 car garage with extra storage space and two off street parking spaces in front of the garage. There is a New roof, siding, windows, decks and stairs were just completed as a part of extensive building renovation. Great location, close to hiking and biking trails, freeways, public transportation and excellent Belmont schools. Known for its wooded hills, views of the San Francisco Bay and stretches of open space, A quiet residential community in the midst of the culturally and technologically rich. We have Special Below Market Financing with 10% Down and no Mortgage insurance!

99 Summit Way, San Francisco, 94132 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,380,000 | Townhouse | 2,024 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Like new, rarely been lived in! This elegant tri-level 3bed/2.5ba townhome at Summit 800 was built in 2015 & features many impressive upgrades. Main floor features open floor plan with dramatic high ceiling and modern light engineer hardwood floors throughout. The fabulous gourmet kitchen has Viking appliances including a 6-burner gas cooktop, double convection oven & a large center island that is perfect for entertaining. Completing this floor are the 2 spacious bedrooms with cozy wall to wall carpeting and a full and half bath. Upper level is the fabulous master suite that opens up to a large private balcony with south facing views. The spa-like master suite has large soak-in tub, walk-in shower, double-vanity, and a generous walk-in closet. Other features include a 2-car tandem garage with a long driveway for an additional parking, tankless water heater, and separate climate control on all levels. Ideal location with easy access to freeway, Stonestown & Westlake shops & Lake Merced.

