Half Moon Bay, CA

Check out these homes on the Half Moon Bay market now

HMB Local Updates
 12 days ago

(Half Moon Bay, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Half Moon Bay will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WXiKq_0aveMuTc00

9 Mandalay Place, South San Francisco, 94080

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,628,880 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Located in the prime location of So. San Francisco, Mandalay Bay neighborhood. Beautiful Tri Level Home with stunning views. Upstairs feature a master suite and junior suite and laundry room. Main level feature open floor plan; kitchen with breakfast nook, study, formal dining room, formal living room with fireplace, and half bath. Downstairs feature 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Beautifully styled backyard with a pond feature. Conveniently located near SFO, So.SFO downtown, Bio-Tech offices, restaurants, shops and easy access to freeway. VIEWS of the city, San Francisco Bay and mountains.

For open house information, contact John Tabaloc, eXp Realty of California, Inc at 888-584-9427

Copyright © 2021 San Francisco Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFMLSCA-421568975)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ibp3n_0aveMuTc00

2510 Hastings Dr, Belmont, 94002

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,988,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,210 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Sweeping Canyon Views! Nestled in the hills of Belmont with a fantastic mid-SF Peninsula location, this exceptional & tastefully updated home is situated w/views of the bay & city from its front. The foyer, greeting you w/beautiful engineered Bamboo floors & dramatic staircase, flows into the living room w/cozy fireplace & spacious dining area. Make your way to the family room featuring a bar w/wine refrigerator & sliding doors to showcase a serene view & provide passage to the back patio - w/trail access to Water Dog Lake! Entertain w/ease utilizing the kitchen equipped w/high-end appliances & complimented by striking granite countertops & functionally-designed cabinetry. The primary-suite has a private balcony, walk-in closet w/new build-ins & quartz countertop. 2 add'l bedrooms & full bath are upstairs, while a half-bath & laundry room are ground-level. Location is near parks, trails & open spaces while also having efficient access to highly-rated schools, shopping & commute routes.

For open house information, contact Juliette Kulda Group, KW Peninsula Estates at 650-627-3700

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81851757)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ubjq3_0aveMuTc00

206 Hillcrest Blvd, Millbrae, 94030

2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Rare opportunity to own a charming craftsman's Millbrae home in the sought-after Highlands neighborhood. 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, breakfast nook, multiple closets, bay windows throughout, handcrafted dovetail cabinetry, radius ceilings, large backyard with mature fruit trees, studio sunroom, and a separate area with its own entrance. Large garage, basement, and front yard for plenty of parking and storage. Walking distance to Downtown, Millbrae's top-rated schools, library, Trader Joes, Safeway, Post Office, and much more!

For open house information, contact Adam Chinn, KW Peninsula Estates at 650-627-3700

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81851736)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wy99N_0aveMuTc00

1649 Kentfield Avenue, Redwood City, 94061

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,099,000 | Townhouse | 1,530 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Lovely 3bed/2.5ba townhouse in prime Redwood City location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. Move-in ready, perfect for a family or roommate situation. Living room features a gas fireplace, large window overlooking outdoor space. The dining room has sliding doors to patio garden and sitting area ideal for entertaining. Updated kitchen with granite countertop, kitchen hood & stainless-steel appliances. Upper level offers an extra-large master bedroom with a customized walk-in closet. Two additional spacious bedrooms with abundant natural light complete this level. Recent updates include new interior paint, light fixtures, and carpeting upstairs. Two-car attached garage with new Wi-Fi smart door opener. Townhouse is located in the Kentfield Manor complex offering low HOA dues, a neighborly community and children's playground. Close to Woodside Plaza, Stanford Shopping Center, Costco, and many great parks and hiking trails, along with easy access 280 & 101 fre

For open house information, contact Betty Xu, BarbCo at 415-566-1112

Copyright © 2021 San Francisco Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFMLSCA-421568670)

