Check out these homes on the Half Moon Bay market now

(Half Moon Bay, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Half Moon Bay will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

9 Mandalay Place, South San Francisco, 94080 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,628,880 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Located in the prime location of So. San Francisco, Mandalay Bay neighborhood. Beautiful Tri Level Home with stunning views. Upstairs feature a master suite and junior suite and laundry room. Main level feature open floor plan; kitchen with breakfast nook, study, formal dining room, formal living room with fireplace, and half bath. Downstairs feature 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Beautifully styled backyard with a pond feature. Conveniently located near SFO, So.SFO downtown, Bio-Tech offices, restaurants, shops and easy access to freeway. VIEWS of the city, San Francisco Bay and mountains.

2510 Hastings Dr, Belmont, 94002 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,988,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,210 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Sweeping Canyon Views! Nestled in the hills of Belmont with a fantastic mid-SF Peninsula location, this exceptional & tastefully updated home is situated w/views of the bay & city from its front. The foyer, greeting you w/beautiful engineered Bamboo floors & dramatic staircase, flows into the living room w/cozy fireplace & spacious dining area. Make your way to the family room featuring a bar w/wine refrigerator & sliding doors to showcase a serene view & provide passage to the back patio - w/trail access to Water Dog Lake! Entertain w/ease utilizing the kitchen equipped w/high-end appliances & complimented by striking granite countertops & functionally-designed cabinetry. The primary-suite has a private balcony, walk-in closet w/new build-ins & quartz countertop. 2 add'l bedrooms & full bath are upstairs, while a half-bath & laundry room are ground-level. Location is near parks, trails & open spaces while also having efficient access to highly-rated schools, shopping & commute routes.

206 Hillcrest Blvd, Millbrae, 94030 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Rare opportunity to own a charming craftsman's Millbrae home in the sought-after Highlands neighborhood. 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, breakfast nook, multiple closets, bay windows throughout, handcrafted dovetail cabinetry, radius ceilings, large backyard with mature fruit trees, studio sunroom, and a separate area with its own entrance. Large garage, basement, and front yard for plenty of parking and storage. Walking distance to Downtown, Millbrae's top-rated schools, library, Trader Joes, Safeway, Post Office, and much more!

1649 Kentfield Avenue, Redwood City, 94061 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,099,000 | Townhouse | 1,530 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Lovely 3bed/2.5ba townhouse in prime Redwood City location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. Move-in ready, perfect for a family or roommate situation. Living room features a gas fireplace, large window overlooking outdoor space. The dining room has sliding doors to patio garden and sitting area ideal for entertaining. Updated kitchen with granite countertop, kitchen hood & stainless-steel appliances. Upper level offers an extra-large master bedroom with a customized walk-in closet. Two additional spacious bedrooms with abundant natural light complete this level. Recent updates include new interior paint, light fixtures, and carpeting upstairs. Two-car attached garage with new Wi-Fi smart door opener. Townhouse is located in the Kentfield Manor complex offering low HOA dues, a neighborly community and children's playground. Close to Woodside Plaza, Stanford Shopping Center, Costco, and many great parks and hiking trails, along with easy access 280 & 101 fre

