Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milpitas, CA

Home ownership in Milpitas is within reach with townhouses like these

Posted by 
The Milpitas Dispatch
The Milpitas Dispatch
 12 days ago

(MILPITAS, CA) These Milpitas townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQovT_0aveMsiA00

3334 Owen Cmn, Fremont, 94536

3 Beds 2 Baths | $749,999 | Townhouse | 1,168 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Hemalatha Shankar - 510-938-4727 - Exceptional Parkmont End Unit Town Home tastefully updated 2-story home has a nice and practical open floor plan with Laminate flooring, upgraded kitchen, Granite Countertop, Soft Closure Cabinets, Tile flooring, freshly painted interiors and Exteriors, Dual Pane Windows, Indoor Laundry, Upgraded Baths, Spacious bedrooms, Private low maintenance backyard. with additional storage room. Two assigned parking spaces that are conveniently located behind the home. Close to Elementary, Middle and High schools. Close to Park, shopping, restaurants, and Hospitals and great commute access.

For open house information, contact Hemalatha Shankar, Intero Real Estate Services at 510-651-6500

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40958237)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NnFtP_0aveMsiA00

1117 Phyllis Ave, Mountain View, 94040

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,498,000 | Townhouse | 1,454 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Wonderful Cuesta Park location! This 3 bed, 2 and a half bath, two-story, air-conditioned home has all the space you've been craving. Wake up refreshed in your large primary suite w/dual sinks, vaulted ceilings, & generous counter space. 2 additional spacious bedrooms & a hall bath complete the upstairs. Downstairs enter into the living room with a stunning fireplace feature wall & tall ceilings to provide light & air. Enjoy 2 seating areas inside for dining: a formal dining room, & a perfect spot for a table in the kitchen area. The kitchen is light & bright featuring a garden window, gas stove, & plenty of storage & counter space. A half bath completes this floor for ease of entertaining. Dine al fresco on your peaceful private patio featuring a shade tree & lovely plantings. The oversized two-car garage offers extra space for your laundry. This 7-unit HOA is located on a curved street just off Phyllis Ave to offer privacy from the street. Easy access to schools, parks, & shopping.

For open house information, contact Susan Lewandowski, Sereno at 650-947-2900

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81849915)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01MUYt_0aveMsiA00

1283 Water Lily Way, San Jose, 95129

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,598,000 | Townhouse | 1,842 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Welcome to this charming 2009 built home in the desired location with Top-ranked Cupertino Schools. Ideally located near shopping centers and is just minutes to major employers. Family & Kids friendly neighborhood. *This bright and open layout home features 4 beds, 2.5 baths with Privacy & Greenery, High ceilings, large windows, Living room, Dining/family room combo with gas fireplace next to the kitchen, attached 2-car side-by-side garage with built-in storage*This well-upgraded home offers a new LVP floor in the whole house, new custom paint, an upgraded gourmet kitchen, touchless faucet, granite counter-tops, Gas range, Stainless-steel appliances, RO filter, spacious master suite, upgraded baths, dual pane windows, multi-zone central A/C & heating with Nest, Recessed LED smart lights, water softener, custom closets & more. *Spacious master suite with custom-built organizers in the large walk-in closet, master bathroom with soaking tub, stall shower & dual vanity. * Conveniently located to shopping, groceries, Caf?s, Calabazas Park, Jollyman Park, library & community center. *Close proximity to Apple, Netflix & other major employers, De Anza Community College. Easy access to highway 85/280/17*Low HOA: $155 /month- Includes - all exterior, Roof, & Common Areas.*Top-rated Schools:Lincoln Elementary, Kennedy or Lawson Middle, and Montavista High

For open house information, contact Satya Dasari, Keller Williams - Cupertino at 408-850-6900

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11612668)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CqAgb_0aveMsiA00

1070 Michelangelo Dr, Sunnyvale, 94087

2 Beds 2 Baths | $999,000 | Townhouse | 1,222 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Beautifully remodeled townhome in the best location in Sunset Oaks. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath 1222 sf townhome features a spacious open floor. The main floor includes a great room w/ fireplace opening to a kitchen with a dining area, and a convenient half bath. The upstairs includes two large bedrooms and one bathroom with a tub and shower combination. One car detached garage is accessible by the yard. HOA amenities include water, garbage, landscaping, exterior paint, roof, clubhouse & pool. Amenities include fresh paint, new LVT flooring and carpet throughout, new light fixtures, retiled fireplace, new faucets, fixtures, stainless appliances, and more. Award-winning Sunnyvale/Cupertino Schools: Ellis Elementary, Sunnyvale Middle, Fremont High. A quick walk to Heritage Park, and Sunnyvale Community Center and near restaurants and shopping. Easy access to Highway 280, 85, 101 & short commute to Apple campus, Google, Linkedin, and all Silicon Valley can offer.

For open house information, contact Boyenga Team, Compass at 408-883-0588

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81842820)

See more property details

Comments / 0

The Milpitas Dispatch

The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas, CA
355
Followers
351
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Milpitas Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Milpitas, CA
Business
City
Milpitas, CA
Milpitas, CA
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Home Ownership#Townhouses#Granite Countertop#Soft Closure Cabinets#Dual Pane#Indoor Laundry#Upgraded Baths#Hospitals#Bedrooms#Hoa#Privacy Greenery#Ro#Nest#Caf S#De Anza Community College#Lincoln Elementary#Lvt#101
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Google
News Break
Netflix
Related
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Coming soon: Milpitas events

1. Minecraft Engineering with LEGO® Materials; 2. Live Music with Mike Mendoza — Big Dog Vineyards; 3. Weekly Wine Tastings; 4. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 5. Summer Midweek Kids Blast (Kinder-5th grade) — CCCM;
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

These houses are for sale in Milpitas

(MILPITAS, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Milpitas

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Milpitas: 1. Natonal Account Executive; 2. General Manager; 3. Client Solutions Manager; 4. Own a Pickup or Cargo Van? Make $2500/wk Helping People Move! (Milpitas); 5. Account Manager Business Development; 6. Over The Road Class
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

This is the cheapest gas in Milpitas right now

(MILPITAS, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Milpitas area offering savings of $1.10 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gas & Shop at 1655 Mckee Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1101 N Lawrence Expy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.93.
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Lifestyle wrap: Milpitas

(MILPITAS, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Milpitas, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Milpitas area, click here.
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Trending lifestyle headlines in Milpitas

(MILPITAS, CA) Life in Milpitas has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy