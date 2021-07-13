Home ownership in Milpitas is within reach with townhouses like these

(MILPITAS, CA) These Milpitas townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

3334 Owen Cmn, Fremont, 94536 3 Beds 2 Baths | $749,999 | Townhouse | 1,168 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Hemalatha Shankar - 510-938-4727 - Exceptional Parkmont End Unit Town Home tastefully updated 2-story home has a nice and practical open floor plan with Laminate flooring, upgraded kitchen, Granite Countertop, Soft Closure Cabinets, Tile flooring, freshly painted interiors and Exteriors, Dual Pane Windows, Indoor Laundry, Upgraded Baths, Spacious bedrooms, Private low maintenance backyard. with additional storage room. Two assigned parking spaces that are conveniently located behind the home. Close to Elementary, Middle and High schools. Close to Park, shopping, restaurants, and Hospitals and great commute access.

1117 Phyllis Ave, Mountain View, 94040 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,498,000 | Townhouse | 1,454 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Wonderful Cuesta Park location! This 3 bed, 2 and a half bath, two-story, air-conditioned home has all the space you've been craving. Wake up refreshed in your large primary suite w/dual sinks, vaulted ceilings, & generous counter space. 2 additional spacious bedrooms & a hall bath complete the upstairs. Downstairs enter into the living room with a stunning fireplace feature wall & tall ceilings to provide light & air. Enjoy 2 seating areas inside for dining: a formal dining room, & a perfect spot for a table in the kitchen area. The kitchen is light & bright featuring a garden window, gas stove, & plenty of storage & counter space. A half bath completes this floor for ease of entertaining. Dine al fresco on your peaceful private patio featuring a shade tree & lovely plantings. The oversized two-car garage offers extra space for your laundry. This 7-unit HOA is located on a curved street just off Phyllis Ave to offer privacy from the street. Easy access to schools, parks, & shopping.

1283 Water Lily Way, San Jose, 95129 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,598,000 | Townhouse | 1,842 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Welcome to this charming 2009 built home in the desired location with Top-ranked Cupertino Schools. Ideally located near shopping centers and is just minutes to major employers. Family & Kids friendly neighborhood. *This bright and open layout home features 4 beds, 2.5 baths with Privacy & Greenery, High ceilings, large windows, Living room, Dining/family room combo with gas fireplace next to the kitchen, attached 2-car side-by-side garage with built-in storage*This well-upgraded home offers a new LVP floor in the whole house, new custom paint, an upgraded gourmet kitchen, touchless faucet, granite counter-tops, Gas range, Stainless-steel appliances, RO filter, spacious master suite, upgraded baths, dual pane windows, multi-zone central A/C & heating with Nest, Recessed LED smart lights, water softener, custom closets & more. *Spacious master suite with custom-built organizers in the large walk-in closet, master bathroom with soaking tub, stall shower & dual vanity. * Conveniently located to shopping, groceries, Caf?s, Calabazas Park, Jollyman Park, library & community center. *Close proximity to Apple, Netflix & other major employers, De Anza Community College. Easy access to highway 85/280/17*Low HOA: $155 /month- Includes - all exterior, Roof, & Common Areas.*Top-rated Schools:Lincoln Elementary, Kennedy or Lawson Middle, and Montavista High

1070 Michelangelo Dr, Sunnyvale, 94087 2 Beds 2 Baths | $999,000 | Townhouse | 1,222 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Beautifully remodeled townhome in the best location in Sunset Oaks. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath 1222 sf townhome features a spacious open floor. The main floor includes a great room w/ fireplace opening to a kitchen with a dining area, and a convenient half bath. The upstairs includes two large bedrooms and one bathroom with a tub and shower combination. One car detached garage is accessible by the yard. HOA amenities include water, garbage, landscaping, exterior paint, roof, clubhouse & pool. Amenities include fresh paint, new LVT flooring and carpet throughout, new light fixtures, retiled fireplace, new faucets, fixtures, stainless appliances, and more. Award-winning Sunnyvale/Cupertino Schools: Ellis Elementary, Sunnyvale Middle, Fremont High. A quick walk to Heritage Park, and Sunnyvale Community Center and near restaurants and shopping. Easy access to Highway 280, 85, 101 & short commute to Apple campus, Google, Linkedin, and all Silicon Valley can offer.

