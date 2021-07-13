Take a look at these Saratoga townhomes on the market now

(SARATOGA, CA) If you’re on the market for a home in Saratoga, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

498 White Chapel Ave, San Jose, 95136 3 Beds 3 Baths | $999,000 | Townhouse | 1,894 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Beautiful End Unit Town-home on Communication Hill! This home has tons of natural light with many over-sized dual pane windows and soaring ceilings. Features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms that overlook the valleys and mountains. Lovely end unit with a great floor plan; two master suites, 3 private balconies, beautiful hardwood floors, new carpet and fresh paint. Nice kitchen with lots of cabinet space and newer stainless steel appliances. Convenient upstairs laundry, walk-in closets, has a low HOA, plus side by side two-car attached garage! Close to "The Plant" shopping center and easy access to 87/280/880/Light Rail. Access to the grand staircase and Communication Hill parks.

1835 Palm View Pl, Santa Clara, 95050 2 Beds 3 Baths | $899,000 | Townhouse | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Welcome to the quiet, & privately gated community surrounded by Mediterranean-style gardens with a serene resort living. * This well-cared bright home features an open layout of spacious great room with large kitchen, Powder room, & a lovely, fenced backyard, perfectly located in the complex. Two master suites with huge closets & custom organizers, washer/dryer closet. Garden and pool view from the bedroom.*This upgraded home offers new laminate floors, New Interior Paint, Gourmet Kitchen with large counter space, SS appliances. Two-zone Heating & A/C, Dual pane windows, Plantation shutters, Recessed lights, & more. *1 Car garage,1 assigned space & additional storage. *HOA fee includes Water, Gas, Trash, Gym, Pool/Spa & BBQ area, Pool table, Security gate, Guest parking, All exterior, Roof & more. * Steps away to enjoy Urban life to shops, dining, Santa Clara Town Center & El Camino Real. Easy access to SCU, Santana Row, SJ Airport, San Thomas / Central Expy & major employers.

1117 Phyllis Ave, Mountain View, 94040 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,498,000 | Townhouse | 1,454 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Wonderful Cuesta Park location! This 3 bed, 2 and a half bath, two-story, air-conditioned home has all the space you've been craving. Wake up refreshed in your large primary suite w/dual sinks, vaulted ceilings, & generous counter space. 2 additional spacious bedrooms & a hall bath complete the upstairs. Downstairs enter into the living room with a stunning fireplace feature wall & tall ceilings to provide light & air. Enjoy 2 seating areas inside for dining: a formal dining room, & a perfect spot for a table in the kitchen area. The kitchen is light & bright featuring a garden window, gas stove, & plenty of storage & counter space. A half bath completes this floor for ease of entertaining. Dine al fresco on your peaceful private patio featuring a shade tree & lovely plantings. The oversized two-car garage offers extra space for your laundry. This 7-unit HOA is located on a curved street just off Phyllis Ave to offer privacy from the street. Easy access to schools, parks, & shopping.

1109 Waterton Ln, San Jose, 95131 3 Beds 3 Baths | $905,000 | Townhouse | 1,543 Square Feet | Built in None

This BEAUTIFUL TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE in the the heart of Berryessa has 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This gorgeous TOWNHOUSE welcomes you with soaring ceilings, windows; and boasts of a tranquil yet dramatic stunning interior with lots of streaming natural light. A few steps lead you into the great room with a wet bar to entertain your family & friends. This well-designed great room facilitates distinct, yet connected spaces, that will be the heart of your home. The space off the kitchen can easily be converted into a work-from-home area. Sit at the kitchen bar to get your breakfast. Upstairs the Main bedroom suite has an ensuite and the 2 bedrooms are spacious. Escape outdoors to enjoy your patio, perfect for al fresco dining on those warm summer nights. The 2 Car Garage Allows Room For Extra Storage Or Work Area. Near BART station, easy access to 680, 101, lots of shopping & Tech companies. Simply turn the key and move in! GREAT TOWNHOUSE, A MUST SEE!

