Check out these homes for sale in Newark now

(Newark, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Newark will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

330 Hillsdale Ave, Santa Clara, 95051 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,889,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,284 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Bright and inviting home located in the desirable Westwood Oaks neighborhood sits within walking distance to the Apple Spaceship campus and Cupertino schools. This updated home offers a wonderful layout with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 updated bathrooms, and beautiful new flooring throughout. Galley-style kitchen is complete w/ updated granite countertops, hood, microwave, sink, & a peninsula overlooking the dining/living area. The large, secluded backyard features tons of potential w/ mature trees, patio area, & shed. Master retreat is complete with spacious wall to wall closet, & sliding barn door leading to updated master ensuite. Other features include new drought tolerant front landscaping w/ sprinkler system, new interior/exterior paint, energy efficient sun tubes (kitchen, hallway, master bath), dual-pane windows, recessed lighting, & wood-burning fireplace. Central Silicon Valley location, minutes from Apple Campus, Main Street Cupertino, convenient access to freeways 280, 880, 101.

574 Shoal Cir, Redwood City, 94065 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,238,000 | Townhouse | 1,355 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Beautifully remodeled townhome in desirable & well planned Hampton complex. Gated courtyard to a well appointed floorplan w/ hardwood floors, bright & inviting living room w/ recessed lighting, fireplace, dining area & glass doors to the sun drenched patio backyard. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, Calcutta style quartz countertop, pantry & stainless appliance w/ gas stove. Separate laundry room w/ full size washer & dryer. Large primary suite w/ vaulted ceiling, plush carpeting, walk-in closet w/ organizer & mirror doors, spa-like bathroom w/ vaulted ceiling, mosaic tile floors, Carrera slab vanity top, oversize shower stall w/ stacked tiles & glass enclosure. Junior bedroom suite w/ vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet w/ organizer. En-suite bath w/ tile floors, quartz counter, shower over tub w/ tiled wall with embellishment & glass enclosure. Attached garage plus ample guest parking. Well maintained complex convenient to swimming pool & spa, Sandpiper, trails, Marine Park & Schools.

320 Monte Carlo Ave, Union City, 94587 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Frank Farhad Razi - 510-449-6096 - This tastefully updated home features spacious and open layout with plenty of natural light. The large living room and open dining area is an entertainers dream. This property features updated kitchen and bathrooms, updated laminate flooring, dual pane windows, large private backyard, recently installed new AC system, Stainless steel appliances and fresh new paint throughout. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths with one bedroom and full bath downstairs. Located just minutes to shopping, dining, local BART station. Easy commute to Facebook, Tesla and other tech companies.

44949 Challenge Common, Fremont, 94539 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,058,766 | 1,523 Square Feet | Built in None

Open Concept Living Kitchen Island with Seating , Spacious Outdoor Deck Walk-In-Closet in Master , Single Level Home In-Home Laundry Room

