Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, CA

Check out these homes for sale in Newark now

Posted by 
East Bay News
East Bay News
 12 days ago

(Newark, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Newark will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WvhCa_0aveMoQU00

330 Hillsdale Ave, Santa Clara, 95051

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,889,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,284 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Bright and inviting home located in the desirable Westwood Oaks neighborhood sits within walking distance to the Apple Spaceship campus and Cupertino schools. This updated home offers a wonderful layout with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 updated bathrooms, and beautiful new flooring throughout. Galley-style kitchen is complete w/ updated granite countertops, hood, microwave, sink, & a peninsula overlooking the dining/living area. The large, secluded backyard features tons of potential w/ mature trees, patio area, & shed. Master retreat is complete with spacious wall to wall closet, & sliding barn door leading to updated master ensuite. Other features include new drought tolerant front landscaping w/ sprinkler system, new interior/exterior paint, energy efficient sun tubes (kitchen, hallway, master bath), dual-pane windows, recessed lighting, & wood-burning fireplace. Central Silicon Valley location, minutes from Apple Campus, Main Street Cupertino, convenient access to freeways 280, 880, 101.

For open house information, contact Vinicius Brasil, Keller Williams Realty - Cupertino at 408-850-6900

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81852590)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWC27_0aveMoQU00

574 Shoal Cir, Redwood City, 94065

2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,238,000 | Townhouse | 1,355 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Beautifully remodeled townhome in desirable & well planned Hampton complex. Gated courtyard to a well appointed floorplan w/ hardwood floors, bright & inviting living room w/ recessed lighting, fireplace, dining area & glass doors to the sun drenched patio backyard. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, Calcutta style quartz countertop, pantry & stainless appliance w/ gas stove. Separate laundry room w/ full size washer & dryer. Large primary suite w/ vaulted ceiling, plush carpeting, walk-in closet w/ organizer & mirror doors, spa-like bathroom w/ vaulted ceiling, mosaic tile floors, Carrera slab vanity top, oversize shower stall w/ stacked tiles & glass enclosure. Junior bedroom suite w/ vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet w/ organizer. En-suite bath w/ tile floors, quartz counter, shower over tub w/ tiled wall with embellishment & glass enclosure. Attached garage plus ample guest parking. Well maintained complex convenient to swimming pool & spa, Sandpiper, trails, Marine Park & Schools.

For open house information, contact Royce H. Cablayan, Sereno at 650-947-2900

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81852132)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8yzb_0aveMoQU00

320 Monte Carlo Ave, Union City, 94587

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Frank Farhad Razi - 510-449-6096 - This tastefully updated home features spacious and open layout with plenty of natural light. The large living room and open dining area is an entertainers dream. This property features updated kitchen and bathrooms, updated laminate flooring, dual pane windows, large private backyard, recently installed new AC system, Stainless steel appliances and fresh new paint throughout. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths with one bedroom and full bath downstairs. Located just minutes to shopping, dining, local BART station. Easy commute to Facebook, Tesla and other tech companies.

For open house information, contact Frank Farhad Razi, eXp Realty of California at 888-832-7179

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40953680)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15nqiD_0aveMoQU00

44949 Challenge Common, Fremont, 94539

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,058,766 | 1,523 Square Feet | Built in None

Open Concept Living Kitchen Island with Seating , Spacious Outdoor Deck Walk-In-Closet in Master , Single Level Home In-Home Laundry Room

For open house information, contact Online Sales Team Shea Homes-Family-Northern California

Copyright © 2021 Shea Homes. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SH1BN-238-970)

See more property details

Comments / 0

East Bay News

East Bay News

Newark, CA
263
Followers
337
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With East Bay News, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cupertino, CA
Business
State
California State
Cupertino, CA
Real Estate
Newark, CA
Business
City
Newark, CA
Newark, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Cupertino, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shea Homes#Drought#Homes For Sale#Hampton#Washer Dryer#Marine Park Schools#Ac#Bart#Exp Realty Of California
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Tesla
Related
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Take a look at these homes on the market in Newark

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: COURTYARD EICHLER WITH POOL | Nestled along a private cul-de-sac, this Eichler home combines Mid Century Modern flair with luxury upgrades. Signature features like
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Where's the cheapest gas in Newark?

(NEWARK, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Newark area offering savings of $0.76 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, National at 33365 Mission Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 31235 Mission Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.65.
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) If you’re on the market for a home in Newark, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Lifestyle wrap: Newark

(NEWARK, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Newark, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Newark is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(NEWARK, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Newark. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Newark events calendar

1. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles; 2. Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing; 3. Walk-up Library - Schilling Elementary; 4. Speed Reading Class - Fremont; 5. Find Yourself: 5 Days to Finding Your Purpose;
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Start tomorrow? Newark companies hiring immediately

These companies in Newark are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. SDR - Software Sales - Cloud-Based - Series D VC-Backed Startup; 2. Sales Account Executive; 3. Licensed Medicare Insurance Sales - Work from Home, $600 Sign On Bonus; 4. Insurance Agent/Virtual - Leads and Training Provided!;
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Newark events coming up

1. At Last, Dr. Reveals The Secrets to Long Term Weight Loss!-Fremont; 2. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles; 3. Introducing Revolutionary R4Recovery Method: ADDICTION RECOVERY YOUR WAY; 4. Summer Blast- Games, Craft, Cooking; 5. The 37th Annual Newark Mile 4k (2021);
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Save $0.76 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) According to Newark gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.76 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at ABE at 33090 Mission Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.65 at Shell at 31235 Mission Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Survey of Newark diesel prices shows where to save $0.74 per gallon

(NEWARK, CA) Savings of as much as $0.74 per gallon on diesel were available in the Newark area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Newark area went to ARCO at 40077 Mission Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.63, at Chevron at 30151 Industrial Pkwy Sw, the survey found:
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Newark, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy