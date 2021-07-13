Condo-hunt San Mateo: See what’s on the market now

(SAN MATEO, CA) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these San Mateo condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

1275 El Camino Real 101-30, Menlo Park, 94025 3 Beds 3 Baths | $3,950,000 | Condominium | 2,155 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Whether a primary residence, pied-a-terre, or down-sizing from a large estate, this 3-bedroom 2 1/2 bath penthouse is a rare opportunity that combines luxury living with an urban setting. Just completed in the heart of downtown Menlo Park, this is one of three top-floor condominiums located above approximately 9,000 sq.ft. of Class A office space and two levels of garage parking. This penthouse is chic and modern with walls and ceilings free of moldings and concrete tile or engineered oak floors. To-the-floor windows and continuous expanses of sliding glass doors fill each room with amazing light and access to extraordinary wraparound terraces (~791SF) with unrivaled outdoor space for downtown living. Kitchens are sleek and modern as are the bathrooms, which includes a curbless open shower in the primary suite. In-unit laundry plus underground parking with two parking spaces.....one of the spaces with EV charging. A private elevator goes to the third floor.

For open house information, contact Mary & Brent Gullixson, Compass at 650-434-8014

708 Eppleton Ln 304, Foster City, 94404 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,380,000 | Condominium | 1,653 Square Feet | Built in 2018

LIGHT-FILLED OPEN FLOOR PLAN RESIDENCE IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER FOSTER SQUARE 55+ COMMUNITY This Foster City Luxury Condominium is perfectly situated between San Francisco and San Jose. The light-filled unit features an open floor plan with ample space for entertaining and relaxation. FEATURES: Eat-In Kitchen * Expansive Great Room * Three Bedrooms * Two Bathrooms * Dual Pane Windows * A Plethora of Natural Light * Sprawling Balcony * Attached Two Car Garage Community Features; Tennis Court, Picnic Area, Basketball Court and Recreational Park * Close to Leo Ryan Lagoon Park, Bridgepointe Shopping Center, Costco, Ranch 99, Entertainment, Restaurants & High Tech Companies* Easy Access To 101, 280, & 92 HOA includes water, garbage, exterior painting, hazard & flood insurances, roof, common area insurance, maintains, landscaping

For open house information, contact Alex Tai, KW Peninsula Estates at 650-627-3700

1500 Broadway 301, Burlingame, 94010 2 Beds 2 Baths | $998,000 | Condominium | 1,180 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Tastefully renovated, like new, with attention to detail, 2bed/2bath bright corner unit condo in a prime and sought after westside location! Ideal and desirable layout w/ the kitchen area overlooking the open concept living/dining room & private patio area- perfect for entertaining! Spacious bedrooms including the primary suite with bountiful walk-in closet, double vanity and separate shower area. Additional features include dual pane windows, wet bar, breakfast & dining counter/bar sitting area, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, LED lighting, gas fireplace, high-end luxury vinyl wide plank flooring and private balcony off the living room with views of the East Bay and Broadway. Controlled and Secured Access Building/Elevator/Parking. Top rated Burlingame Schools, Parks, Broadway shops and cafes, downtown Burlingame, CalTrain, are all within walking distance or short drive! Quick and Easy Access to BART, SFO, HWYs 280, 101 and 92. 90 Walk Score!

For open house information, contact Evangelia Sogotis, KW Peninsula Estates at 650-627-3700

5900 3Rd Street, San Francisco, 94124 3 Beds 3 Baths | $949,000 | Condominium | 1,821 Square Feet | Built in 2010

New Price! Stunning 3-bedroom, 3-bath townhouse-style condominium offers abundance of space on two levels, natural light, and 2 private decks with views. The home welcomes with modern kitchen flowing into open dining and living spaces. One bedroom on lower level offers a great flexibility for in-home office and/or visiting guests. Large main bedroom with on-suite bath with dual vanity and large walk-in closet. Enjoy the modern kitchen with custom tile, stainless appliances, custom flooring, window treatments, and in-unit washer and dryer. Building amenities include secure parking, elevators, multiple common areas with greenbelts and bbq, bike storage, dog grooming station and more. Conveniently located just steps to transit, and easy freeway access.

For open house information, contact Alek Keytiyev, Compass at 415-660-9955