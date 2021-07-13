House-hunt Los Altos: What’s on the market

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Looking for a house in Los Altos? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Los Altos-curious, take a look at these listings today:

223 Rapley Ranch Rd, La Honda, 94020 4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,437 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Located at the end of a private road off of Skyline Boulevard, just moments away from local landmarks such as Thomas Fogarty and Alice's, this gently rolling 23-acre estate is the perfect backdrop for a signature California lifestyle. The custom built main residence has been thoughtfully sited to maximize jaw-dropping panoramic views of local mountains and beautiful sunsets, which can be seen from the stunning great room with oversized windows as well as five decks. A separate caretakers cottage offers lodging for guests and staff. A fenced pasture offers opportunities for horse facilities, while a fenced garden with hen house affords the ability to entertain with ingredients grown on your own property. A gently meandering creek grows into a 20-foot waterfall, adding to the allure and natural characteristics of this ranch. Access to excellent Portola Valley schools, as well as a convenient location for commuting into Silicon Valley, complete the picture.

For open house information, contact James Steele, Compass at 650-434-8014

1220 Tasman Dr., Sunnyvale, 94089 3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,610 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Brand New Open Floor plan Home Interior Linoleum flooring, master bathroom has solar tube skylight, hardwood cabinets, quartz counter top in kitchen. Brand New Open Floor plan Home

For open house information, contact Todd Su, Advantage Homes at 408-363-9300

1074 Moffett Cir, Palo Alto, 94303 4 Beds 2 Baths | $2,488,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,494 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Stylish updates blend seamlessly with mid-century details in this bright 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home. Characteristic Eichler details such as vaulted, paneled ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows create an inviting ambiance in this light-filled home that boasts nearly 1,500 sf of living space. Engineered hardwood floors extend throughout the open floorplan that begins in the living room with a brick fireplace, and continues into the remodeled kitchen with new countertops. The primary suite enjoys outdoor access, and both of the homes bathrooms have been completely remodeled. The backyard features a trellis-covered deck and lush lawn, as well as a convenient storage shed. Plus, this home also includes a laundry room, and carport parking. Moments to Greer Park, the Midtown Shopping Center, and US 101, a short drive away from downtown Palo Alto and Stanford University, access to top-ranked schools Palo Verde Elementary, JLS Middle, and Palo Alto High (buyer to verify eligibility).

For open house information, contact DeLeon Team, Deleon Realty at 650-543-8500

1360 Garden Ln, Menlo Park, 94025 5 Beds 6 Baths | $10,750,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,590 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Privacy abounds at this classic Craftsman-style home, set on more than half an acre ( 23,500 sf ) on a prime Menlo Park street. Custom built with impeccable quality and attention to detail, the front door opens into airy, modern spaces with high ceilings, fine details, and handsome wood floors. Its 5 bedrooms and 5.5 baths plus office (possible 6th bedroom) occupy 5,590 sq. ft. of total living space, including a formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room, well-appointed kitchen, ample dining area and the generous-sized family room with doors opening to the large patio with outdoor grill. The gorgeous ground floor main bedroom suite has en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Upstairs are 4 large bedrooms, two with ensuite baths, one with a private outdoor porch and a hall bath. An additional detached structure can serve as an exercise studio or for many other uses. This warm, beautiful home feels miles away from everything, yet is a few minutes from downtown Menlo Park.

For open house information, contact Monica Corman, Compass at 650-434-8014