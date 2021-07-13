Check out these townhomes for sale in San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) These San Francisco townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

303 Jetty Dr, Richmond, 94804 3 Beds 4 Baths | $739,000 | Townhouse | 1,556 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Barbara Ana Arriaga - 510-734-7876 - Step into all the luxury Marina Bay has to offer in this stunning tri-level townhome located at "The Anchorage", in Richmond's Marina Bay, constructed in 2016, it is close to everything, bay trail, freeways, Bart station, ferry to SF. All of the living spaces inside are comfortably gorgeous. There are three bedroom bathroom ensuites that will suit all your needs. The first level bed bath. Stairs to the gourmet kitchen features an island, state-of-the-art appliances, and contemporary kitchen cabinets. There is a great room off the kitchen that can serve as dining area and living/entertainment space. A half bath is also on this level. The upstairs main bedroom/bath awaits you with a spacious walk-in "his and hers" closet. The second ensuite bed bath is on this level. Located in the boutique waterfront community with ferry access to SF 1 mile away with miles of waterfront for walking and bicycle paths nearby and recreational activities include sailing, paddle boarding, boating, hiking,

For open house information, contact Barbara Ana Arriaga, Feagley Realtors at 510-435-7329

1276 Rosita Rd, Pacifica, 94044 2 Beds 2 Baths | $759,000 | Townhouse | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This gorgeous two-story townhome in the sought after Creekside community is now available! Open concept living room, kitchen with recessed lighting, wood cabinets, stainless appliances, granite countertops, and an eat-in breakfast bar. Dining area has recessed lighting and slider to the patio. Upper level has 2 bedrooms with generous closets, and a remodeled bathroom. Other features you're sure to enjoy include the fresh paint, new carpets, a private patio with mature trees. Also, a laundry room and storage that offers plenty of additional storage and access to your assigned covered carport only steps away from your patio gate. Enjoy the community clubhouse, pool or only minutes away to San Pedro Park walking and biking trails, Pacifica State Beach with surfing, fishing, sunsets and Sharp Park 18 hole golf course. You are close to everything you could need including great schools and restaurants. Offering an easy commute to nearby San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

For open house information, contact Debbie Crowley, Compass at 650-446-9830

4300 Horton Street, Emeryville, 94608 3 Beds 2 Baths | $830,000 | Townhouse | 1,414 Square Feet | Built in 1917

David Gunderman - 510-205-4369 - Housed in a converted brick and timber warehouse originally built in 1917, 4300 Horton Street, Loft Suite 14 is a 1414 sq ft modern industrial live/work loft in downtown Emeryville with three separate live or work spaces separated by a dramatic series of common areas with soaring ceilings and grand skylights. This spacious light-filled loft is a marvelous blend of dramatic architectural details and industrial finishes, including exposed beams and ducts, and clever use of diamond plate for an elegant spiral staircase. The modern flexible floorplan with polished concrete floors, expansive living/dining room, and open-concept kitchen with breakfast bar is a space that inspires imagination and creativity.

For open house information, contact David Gunderman, Keller Williams Realty at 510-775-1079

1807 16Th Street, Oakland, 94607 2 Beds 3 Baths | $788,888 | Townhouse | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Modern three-story, 2 bedroom, and 2.5 bathroom solar powered townhouse in West Oakland offers 1,240 sqft of open living space with luxury upgrades including real hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, a waterfall island, and upgraded fixtures. Both bedrooms located on the third level are equipped with ensuite bathrooms. The master bedroom includes a double door walk-in closet and double vanity bathroom. Enjoy central heating and cooling, an in-unit laundry closet with a stacked washer and dryer, and the convenience of an attached two-car garage. The townhouse overlooks the historic 16th Street Station landmark and is conveniently located minutes away from the Bay Bridge, West Oakland BART, 80/880/580 freeways, Lake Merritt, Jack London Square, Bay Street Emeryville, and Oakland's many dining and entertainment venues.

For open house information, contact Wai Chen Cheung, eXp Realty of California, Inc at 888-584-9427