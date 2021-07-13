Valley officers train in Taser use in Sunbury

SUNBURY — Officers from police departments across the Valley will take Taser training knowledge and certifications back to their departments thanks to an all-day session hosted by the Sunbury Police Department.

Taser is the trademarked brand name of a product line of electric weapons used to stun and immobilize people.

Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare and Officer Keith Tamborelli led the way for Valley departments to participate in Taser training Monday, when certified Taser instructor Neil Henderson, of California, made his way to the city to teach 20 law enforcement officials the proper techniques in the use of the electronic weapon.

“It’s always nice to keep up-to-date for officers,” Hare said. “I am in favor of getting as much training as possible for our department and this is another example of the continued progress we are making within our department.”

Tamborelli said he is proud of the department for continuing to make progress.

“We are happy to be hosting these advanced trainings for departments throughout the region,” he said.

Departments from Ralpho Township, Point Township, Watsontown, Middlesex, Berwick and others, as well as officers from the state Department of Corrections attended Monday’s session.

Each of the officers got certified Monday and are now able to go back to their respective departments and train other officers. Certification is needed every two years.

Henderson said he teaches classes on a regular basis and the all-day session focused on techniques, usage and the proper procedures when deploying the weapon.

“We focus on all of it so that law enforcement officials are constantly updated when things change or the various styles of Taser are released,” he said.

“It’s nice to see so many people come out and want to be able to take the knowledge back to their departments and be certified instructors within their own units.”

The morning session focused on the bookwork and the afternoon session was focused on deployment and what to do and not do in various situations.

Henderson said the Taser units send out 700 volts which fluctuate according to the resistance from the prongs to the individual.

The resistance is not from a person fighting the initial shock, put from clothing the person may have on. The voltage will penetrate through and subdue an individual, he said.

Officers practiced shooting the weapons at targets, and then at Tamborelli, who was suited in safety gear to absorb the shock.

Henderson, who said officers need to be re-certified every two years, said the officers were given various scenarios Monday in which they encounter a perpetrator and have to deploy their electronic weapon.

“This is a good training method,” he said. “The officer gets to practice various situations.”

The training was held at the Americus Hose Co., in Sunbury, and President Jerome Alex said he was happy to offer the Americus as a training facility.

“We are pleased to offer the Americus services and facility to help in assisting the training of our law officials,” he said. “We are always pleased to always be able to help and support our law enforcement and emergency personnel anytime we can.”

Hare said the police department will soon be able to host several other training sessions when the new police station, at 337 Arch St., is finished.

“We will continue to improve the department with training in the classroom and in the field,” Hare said.